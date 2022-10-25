Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Wohnen SE
  News
  Summary
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:57 2022-10-25 am EDT
19.03 EUR   -1.26%
09/27GSW Immobilien To Delist After Public Tender Offer By Majority Shareholder Deutsche Wohnen
MT
09/26Deutsche Wohnen SE made an offer to acquire the remaining 5.98% stake in GSW Immobilien AG (DB:GIB) from its shareholders.
CI
08/05Deutsche Wohnen Se : Stable Performance in the First Half 2022
EQ
AFR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/25/2022 | 03:46am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

25.10.2022 / 09:44 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/English/3120/corporate-news.html

25.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471327  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471327&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
