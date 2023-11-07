EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



07.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 03, 2024

Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 08, 2024

Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html



