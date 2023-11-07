EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 03, 2024
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|End of News
