EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 03, 2024
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3120/corporate-news.html

07.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet:https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1761015  07.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1761015&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp