Press Release

Audit: Deutsche Wohnen issues an invitation to tender for new contract to audit its financial statements

• Contract for consolidated group and its subsidiaries for the financial year 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023

• Auditors can declare their interest in participating in the selection procedure up to 21 April 2022

Berlin, 4 April 2022. Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") is issuing an invitation to tender for a new contract for the financial year 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 to audit its individual and consolidated financial statements as well as its combined management report. This contract also includes the auditing of the financial statements of Deutsche Wohnen's subsidiaries.

This call for tenders is related to the acquisition by Vonovia of the majority of shares in Deutsche Wohnen, and is intended to provide the Supervisory Board with the opportunity to re-assess the situation regarding available auditors.

Auditors and auditing companies with proven experience of auditing consolidated capital market-oriented property groups in accordance with national and international accounting regulations can declare their interest in participating in the selection process by midnight (CET) on 21 April 2022. Particular importance will be attached to extensive experience of property management and valuation and of complex development projects.

Expressions of interest should be directed to the following address:Ausschreibung_AP23@DeuWo.com. Any expressions of interest should be sent exclusively by email.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 31 December 2021, the portfolio comprised a total of around 154,000 units, of which 151,000 were residential and around 3,000 commercial.

Deutsche Wohnen SE Contact Mecklenburgische Straße 57 Marko Rosteck Telephone: +49 30 897 86 5202 14197 Berlin Deputy head of Telefax: +49 30 897 86 5211 deutsche-wohnen.com Corporate Communication pr@deutsche-wohnen.com

