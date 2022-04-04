Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Wohnen SE
  News
  Summary
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Audit: Deutsche Wohnen issues an invitation to tender for new contract to audit its financial statements

04/04/2022
Press Release

Audit: Deutsche Wohnen issues an invitation to tender for new contract to audit its financial statements

  • Contract for consolidated group and its subsidiaries for the financial year 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023

  • Auditors can declare their interest in participating in the selection procedure up to 21 April 2022

Berlin, 4 April 2022. Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") is issuing an invitation to tender for a new contract for the financial year 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 to audit its individual and consolidated financial statements as well as its combined management report. This contract also includes the auditing of the financial statements of Deutsche Wohnen's subsidiaries.

This call for tenders is related to the acquisition by Vonovia of the majority of shares in Deutsche Wohnen, and is intended to provide the Supervisory Board with the opportunity to re-assess the situation regarding available auditors.

Auditors and auditing companies with proven experience of auditing consolidated capital market-oriented property groups in accordance with national and international accounting regulations can declare their interest in participating in the selection process by midnight (CET) on 21 April 2022. Particular importance will be attached to extensive experience of property management and valuation and of complex development projects.

Expressions of interest should be directed to the following address:Ausschreibung_AP23@DeuWo.com. Any expressions of interest should be sent exclusively by email.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 31 December 2021, the portfolio comprised a total of around 154,000 units, of which 151,000 were residential and around 3,000 commercial.

Deutsche Wohnen SE

Contact

Mecklenburgische Straße 57

Marko Rosteck

Telephone: +49 30 897 86 5202

14197 Berlin

Deputy head of

Telefax: +49 30 897 86 5211

deutsche-wohnen.com

Corporate Communication

pr@deutsche-wohnen.com

1

Disclaimer

Deutsche Wohnen SE published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 819 M 900 M 900 M
Net income 2022 1 191 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
Net Debt 2022 11 637 M 12 792 M 12 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 12 103 M 13 358 M 13 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 29,0x
EV / Sales 2023 28,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 313
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 30,49 €
Average target price 48,11 €
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Urbansky Co-Chairman-Management Board
Konstantina Kanellopoulos Co-Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Weber Chief Financial Officer
Helene von Roeder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Sonnberg Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.55%13 358
VONOVIA SE-10.93%37 030
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.55%36 181
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-7.07%14 501
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-13.67%13 312
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-14.67%8 418