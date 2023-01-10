Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Wohnen SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:29 2023-01-10 am EST
21.22 EUR   +0.07%
02:45aConstruction prices continue to rise
DP
01/05Verdi: 'Landlords shamelessly exploit position of apartment seekers'
DP
01/02Property prices fall - Tougher times expected for tenants
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Construction prices continue to rise

01/10/2023 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Construction in Germany remains comparatively expensive. The price increase accelerated again recently. Prices for new construction of conventionally manufactured residential buildings increased by 16.9 percent in November compared to the same month last year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday. In the previous reporting month of August, the increase was 16.5 percent. Compared to August, construction prices increased by 2.5 percent in November.

Reasons for the increased costs include scarce and expensive materials. Price increases were particularly strong for roofing and roof waterproofing work (20.3 percent), carpentry work (19.5 percent) and concrete work (17.6 percent). The figures refer to construction work on the building including value-added tax./mar/DP/tih


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. 6.01% 0.6 Delayed Quote.12.75%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -0.66% 21.06 Delayed Quote.6.61%
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE -0.35% 8.57 Delayed Quote.6.57%
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE -0.61% 68.2 Delayed Quote.12.75%
VONOVIA SE -0.87% 25.12 Delayed Quote.15.17%
All news about DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
02:45aConstruction prices continue to rise
DP
01/05Verdi: 'Landlords shamelessly exploit position of apartment seekers'
DP
01/02Property prices fall - Tougher times expected for tenants
DP
01/01Real estate experts: prices fall, but rents rise faster
DP
2022Bushman rejects SPD demand for reform of index-linked rents
DP
2022Deutsche Wohnen SE(XTRA:DWNI) added to Germany SDAX (Total Retur..
CI
2022Deutsche Wohnen SE(XTRA:DWNI) dropped from Germany MDAX Index (P..
CI
2022Sportscar Maker Porsche To Replace Puma On Germany's DAX Index
MT
2022DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
2022Deutsche Wohnen Se : Stable Performance in the First Nine Months 2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 766 M 823 M 823 M
Net income 2022 265 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2022 10 609 M 11 402 M 11 402 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 8 415 M 9 044 M 9 044 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,8x
EV / Sales 2023 24,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 313
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,20 €
Average target price 34,00 €
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Urbansky Co-Chairman-Management Board
Konstantina Kanellopoulos Co-Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Weber Chief Financial Officer
Helene von Roeder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Stetter Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE6.61%9 044
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.19%30 879
VONOVIA SE15.17%21 690
VINHOMES4.58%9 322
VINGROUP2.23%8 702
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE12.75%5 465