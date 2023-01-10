Construction prices continue to rise

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Construction in Germany remains comparatively expensive. The price increase accelerated again recently. Prices for new construction of conventionally manufactured residential buildings increased by 16.9 percent in November compared to the same month last year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday. In the previous reporting month of August, the increase was 16.5 percent. Compared to August, construction prices increased by 2.5 percent in November.

Reasons for the increased costs include scarce and expensive materials. Price increases were particularly strong for roofing and roof waterproofing work (20.3 percent), carpentry work (19.5 percent) and concrete work (17.6 percent). The figures refer to construction work on the building including value-added tax./mar/DP/tih