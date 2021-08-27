Culture in Krampnitz: Sinfonieorchester Collegium musicum Potsdam & Meier's Clan perform crossover concerts

Concert at Krampnitz officers' mess 2019 / © Stefan Gloede

The Sinfonieorchester Collegium musicum Potsdam symphonic orchestra and saxophone quartet Meier's Clan will take audiences on a journey through music history with a crossover programme performed in the heart of the listed existed buildings. The events will begin at 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. The set list will include music from Claudio Monteverdi, Ludwig van Beethoven, Dmitri Shostakovich, Sting, John Miles, Ralf Benschu and Coldplay.

The Collegium musicum sold out two concerts in the former Krampnitz officers' mess back in 2019. During the 1980s, the Collegium musicum played the officers' mess regularly. Back then, their audience was Soviet officers stationed in Potsdam. The return of the long-running Potsdam orchestra to this historic location in autumn 2019 was a special moment for members of the orchestra, some of whom still remembered the concerts that took place before 1989.