Culture in Krampnitz: Sinfonieorchester Collegium musicum Potsdam & Meier's Clan perform crossover concerts

Concert at Krampnitz officers' mess 2019 / © Stefan Gloede
The Sinfonieorchester Collegium musicum Potsdam symphonic orchestra and saxophone quartet Meier's Clan will take audiences on a journey through music history with a crossover programme performed in the heart of the listed existed buildings. The events will begin at 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. The set list will include music from Claudio Monteverdi, Ludwig van Beethoven, Dmitri Shostakovich, Sting, John Miles, Ralf Benschu and Coldplay.
The Collegium musicum sold out two concerts in the former Krampnitz officers' mess back in 2019. During the 1980s, the Collegium musicum played the officers' mess regularly. Back then, their audience was Soviet officers stationed in Potsdam. The return of the long-running Potsdam orchestra to this historic location in autumn 2019 was a special moment for members of the orchestra, some of whom still remembered the concerts that took place before 1989.
Outdoor concert in Krampnitz
Sunday 5 September 2021 at 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the site of the former barracks in Krampnitz. Sinfonieorchester Collegium musicum Potsdam symphonic orchestra and saxophone quartet Meier's Clan play music from Monteverdi to Sting - Conductor: Knut Andreas. Proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or test results must be provided to attend the event.
Tickets and info
Our new construction project in Krampnitz
In cooperation with the Brandenburg capital and ProPotsdam, Deutsche Wohnen is building around 1,800 apartments on the former barracks in Krampnitz over the next few years. The sustainable neighbourhood is part of a new city district which will offer space for around 10,000 people to live and work. Potsdam town council is currently developing the necessary infrastructure concept. Innovative solutions from urban planning, mobility and energy supply are at the forefront of planning and developing the site. The neighbourhood's first residents are set to move into refurbished existing Deutsche Wohnen buildings in 2024.
