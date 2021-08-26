Log in
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/26/2021 | 10:31am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-26 / 16:30 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Deutsche Wohnen SE 
 
 Street:                         Mecklenburgische Straße 57 
 
 Postal code:                    14197 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 20 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.74 %                     2.63 %       7.37 %                          359,895,464 
 
 Previous                          4.36 %                     2.83 %       7.19 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0HN5C6               0     17,061,852         0.00 %         4.74 % 
 
 Total                  17,061,852                      4.74 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion        Voting rights   Voting rights 
                                   date                    period                             absolute            in % 
 
 Physically-settled Call Options   17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022 17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022               7,400          0.00 % 
 
 Internal right to recall shares   n/a                     n/a                                 261,176          0.07 % 
 lent out 
 
 Convertible Bond due 2024         26/07/2024              26/07/2024                        4,540,586          1.26 % 
 
 Convertible Bond due 2026         05/01/2026              05/01/2026                        2,102,485          0.58 % 
 
                                                           Total                             6,911,647          1.92 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument  Expiration or        Exercise or conversion Cash or physical         Voting rights  Voting rights 
                     maturity date        period                 settlement                    absolute           in % 
 
 Cash-settled Call   12/01/2022 - 02/01/  12/01/2022 - 02/01/    Cash                               656         0.00 % 
 Options             2099                 2099 
 
 Equity Swap         29/12/2021 - 01/06/  29/12/2021 - 01/06/    Cash                         2,550,528         0.71 % 
                     2026                 2026 
 
                                                                 Total                        2,551,184         0.71 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                                %                                       %                       % 
 National Association 
 
 J.P. Morgan International                           %                                       %                       % 
 Finance Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Capital                                 %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Holdings                             %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer                           %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                         4.43 %                                       %                  5.00 % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                                %                                       %                       % 
 National Association 
 
 J.P. Morgan International                           %                                       %                       % 
 Finance Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Structured                              %                                       %                       % 
 Products B.V. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                                %                                       %                       % 
 National Association 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 24 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Wohnen SE 
              Mecklenburgische Straße 57 
              14197 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229130 2021-08-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229130&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

