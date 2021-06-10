Log in
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according -2-

06/10/2021 | 11:31am EDT
 Liverpool Associates, Ltd.                          %                                       %                       % 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 08 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 832 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net income 2021 1 241 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
Net Debt 2021 11 461 M 13 959 M 13 959 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 17 601 M 21 449 M 21 438 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,9x
EV / Sales 2022 34,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 50,54 €
Last Close Price 51,20 €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Sonnberg Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE17.19%21 449
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.62%45 730
VONOVIA SE-10.01%37 087
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-20.94%19 637
VINGROUP13.68%16 692
VINHOMES18.44%15 175