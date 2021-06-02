DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-06-02 / 17:30
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Street: Mecklenburgische Straße 57
Postal code: 14197
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 May 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 2.96 % 3.19 % 6.14 % 359,860,183
Previous 3.10 % 2.45 % 5.55 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US25161M1036 0 303,607 0 % 0.08 %
DE000A0HN5C6 0 10,337,216 0 % 2.87 %
Total 10640823 2.96 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
period
Right To Recall Open 3,861,814 1.07 %
Call Option 15.12.2023 2,609,600 0.73 %
Total 6,471,414 1.80 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 4,160,620 1.16 %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 51,146 0.01 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 221,388 0.06 %
CFD 26.05.2031 Cash 297,770 0.08 %
Call Option 28.05.2021 Cash 23,105 0.01 %
Put Option 18.06.2021 Physical 240,000 0.07 %
Total 4,994,029 1.39 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset % % %
Management, L.P.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman Sachs (Cayman) % % %
Holding Company
Goldman Sachs Bank % % %
Europe SE
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % %
Wertpapier GmbH
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial % % %
Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial % % %
Advisers, LLC
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) % % %
L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %
Limited
Goldman Sachs % % %
International
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01 Jun 2021
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
1203798 2021-06-02
