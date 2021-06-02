Log in
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/02/2021 | 11:31am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE 
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-02 / 17:30 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Deutsche Wohnen SE 
 
 Street:                         Mecklenburgische Straße 57 
 
 Postal code:                    14197 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 27 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.96 %                     3.19 %       6.14 %                          359,860,183 
 
 Previous                          3.10 %                     2.45 %       5.55 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 US25161M1036               0        303,607            0 %         0.08 % 
 
 DE000A0HN5C6               0     10,337,216            0 %         2.87 % 
 
 Total                   10640823                       2.96 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                  3,861,814             1.07 % 
 
 Call Option        15.12.2023                                                            2,609,600             0.73 % 
 
                                                Total                                     6,471,414             1.80 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swap           31.12.2030                                     Cash                            4,160,620         1.16 % 
 
 Put Warrant    31.12.2030                                     Cash                               51,146         0.01 % 
 
 Call Warrant   31.12.2030                                     Cash                              221,388         0.06 % 
 
 CFD            26.05.2031                                     Cash                              297,770         0.08 % 
 
 Call Option    28.05.2021                                     Cash                               23,105         0.01 % 
 
 Put Option     18.06.2021                                     Physical                          240,000         0.07 % 
 
                                                               Total                           4,994,029         1.39 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                       % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                    least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                                %                                       %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (Cayman)                             %                                       %                        % 
 Holding Company 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank                                 %                                       %                        % 
 Europe SE 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                               %                                       %                        % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 IMD Holdings LLC                                   %                                       %                        % 
 
 United Capital Financial                           %                                       %                        % 
 Partners, Inc. 
 
 United Capital Financial                           %                                       %                        % 
 Advisers, LLC 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                 %                                       %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                             %                                       %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                      %                                       %                        % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 01 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Wohnen SE 
              Mecklenburgische Straße 57 
              14197 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1203798 2021-06-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203798&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

