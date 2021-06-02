DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-06-02 / 17:30 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Wohnen SE Street: Mecklenburgische Straße 57 Postal code: 14197 City: Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 May 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 2.96 % 3.19 % 6.14 % 359,860,183 Previous 3.10 % 2.45 % 5.55 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) US25161M1036 0 303,607 0 % 0.08 % DE000A0HN5C6 0 10,337,216 0 % 2.87 % Total 10640823 2.96 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Right To Recall Open 3,861,814 1.07 % Call Option 15.12.2023 2,609,600 0.73 % Total 6,471,414 1.80 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 4,160,620 1.16 % Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 51,146 0.01 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 221,388 0.06 % CFD 26.05.2031 Cash 297,770 0.08 % Call Option 28.05.2021 Cash 23,105 0.01 % Put Option 18.06.2021 Physical 240,000 0.07 % Total 4,994,029 1.39 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (Cayman) % % % Holding Company Goldman Sachs Bank % % % Europe SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % % Wertpapier GmbH - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial % % % Partners, Inc. United Capital Financial % % % Advisers, LLC - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 01 Jun 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE Mecklenburgische Straße 57 14197 Berlin Germany Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1203798 2021-06-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)