SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Wohnen : Berlin to buy 15,000 flats for 2.46 billion euros - city senator

09/17/2021 | 06:17am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - German residential rental companies Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen are selling almost 15,000 apartments to Berlin for 2.46 billion euros ($2.90 billion), the city state's finance senator Matthias Kollatz said on Friday.

The acquisition comes nine days before elections in the German capital, where housing shortages and rapidly rising prices have become a hot issue. An advisory referendum on expropriating the two housing companies is due to be held in parallel with the city election.

Vonovia, the largest German residential rental company is in the process of acquiring its smaller competitor, creating a housing behemoth with some 550,000 apartments worth more than 80 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

(Reporting by Mattias Inverardi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 0.04% 53 Delayed Quote.21.22%
VONOVIA SE 0.64% 53.5 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 903 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
Net income 2021 958 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
Net Debt 2021 11 646 M 13 718 M 13 718 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 18 209 M 21 422 M 21 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 33,0x
EV / Sales 2022 34,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 65,5%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 52,96 €
Average target price 51,38 €
Spread / Average Target -2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Sonnberg Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.22%21 422
VONOVIA SE-10.98%36 004
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.73%33 230
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY16.35%15 300
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-8.71%14 256
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.84%12 608