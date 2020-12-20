Deutsche Wohnen : Gewobag acquires 116 apartments with additional plots of land from Deutsche Wohnen

Berlin, 15.12.2020

As Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen, explains, 'In making this sale we are continuing our collaboration with the state of Berlin, having already sold a fairly large portfolio of properties to a municipal housing corporation last year. What is especially pleasing is that this sale also creates the opportunity for new flats to be built.'

Markus Terboven, a member of the board of management at Gewobag, adds, 'With the purchase of 116 apartments in Franz-Künstler-Straße in a centrally located area of the city with good infrastructure and with access to public amenities and to local public transport, we are expanding our holdings in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg. In fact, 6,200 of our apartments in Kreuzberg are located within a radius of 3 kilometres of this site. Our acquisition of the undeveloped plots will enable us to realign the boundary of a neighbouring plot which we own in Alte-Jakobstraße 4 and, in doing so, to optimise it for future building development.'

The transfer of ownership will be completed in the first quarter of 2021. All the tenants will be informed in writing of the change of ownership.

