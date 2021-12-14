DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen applies for change of segment to General Standard on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



14.12.2021 / 10:30

Corporate News

Deutsche Wohnen applies for change of segment to General Standard on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Transparency will continue to be ensured

Change of segment will lead to cost savings



Berlin, 14 December 2021. Today, Deutsche Wohnen applied to have its licence to trade its shares in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange revoked. The admission of Deutsche Wohnen shares to the regulated market (General Standard) will not be affected by this.

The change of segment to General Standard will become effective three months following the publication of the decision to revoke by the board of directors of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the website of the Deutsche Boerse Group (www.deutsche-boerse.com).

This change of segment and the associated discontinuation of the extended control and reporting obligations of the Prime Standard is intended to achieve cost savings.

In order that the requirements of our investors for transparency can be sufficiently met, we will continue in future to provide a quarterly summary of our business performance for the relevant reporting period in both German and English.





Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed residential property companies in Europe. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 30 September 2021, the portfolio comprised a total of around 158,000 units, of which 155,000 were residential and around 3,000 commercial.



Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

