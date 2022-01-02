Log in
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen with new members of Management Board and Supervisory Board

01/02/2022 | 05:32am EST
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen with new members of Management Board and Supervisory Board

02.01.2022 / 11:30

02.01.2022 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News

Deutsche Wohnen with new members of Management Board and Supervisory Board

- Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky appointed as Co-CEOs

- Helene von Roeder new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

 

Berlin, 2 Januar 2022. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE has today constituted in a new composition and decided on the new appointments to the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE. Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky have been appointed Co-CEOs. Philip Grosse will remain CFO until 31 March 2022. He has also been CFO of Vonovia SE since 1 January 2022. Olaf Weber has been appointed as the designated CFO and as a further member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE.

Konstantina Kanellopoulos works for Vonovia SE, where she is responsible for the Value-Add division as a General Representative. On the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen, she is responsible for Technical Infrastructure, IT, New Construction and Portfolio Investments, Legal and Compliance, Sustainability and Public Affairs. Olaf Weber also joins Deutsche Wohnen from Vonovia SE, where he is Head of Finance and Treasury. On the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen, he is responsible for Finance, and from 1 April 2022 also for Accounting, Controlling, Investor Relations and Taxes. Lars Urbansky was previously COO of Deutsche Wohnen SE. In his new position on the Management Board, he will be responsible for Property Management, Facility Management, Customer Communication and Strategy, Human Resources, Investment Management, Integration and Care.

Helene von Roeder was elected the new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen. Helene von Roeder is member of the Management Board at Vonovia and responsible for Digitisation and Innovation. The previous Supervisory Board member Dr. Florian Stetter has been elected Deputy Chairman. Dr. Fabian Heß, Peter Hohlbein, Christoph Schauerte and Simone Schumacher are the additional, newly appointed members of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen.

Konstantina Kanellopoulos, Co-CEO of Deutsche Wohnen: "I am very excited to shape the further development of Deutsche Wohnen SE. The company has established an excellent position in important markets, which we will build on in the coming years."

Lars Urbansky, Co-CEO of Deutsche Wohnen: "Leading Deutsche Wohnen together with Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Olaf Weber is a fantastic opportunity. During my many years at the company, I have supported Deutsche Wohnen in many exciting phases. Now I want to contribute to the next chapter of Deutsche Wohnen's success."

Helene von Roeder, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board: "Deutsche Wohnen is of tremendous importance to Vonovia's strategy. I am delighted to support Deutsche Wohnen in its further development."

Vonovia holds a majority stake of around 87 percent in Deutsche Wohnen.

The newly formed Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE:

Konstantina Kanellopoulos (Co-CEO), Lars Urbansky (Co-CEO), Philip Grosse, Olaf Weber

The newly formed Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE:

Helene von Roeder (Chairwoman), Dr. Florian Stetter (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Fabian Heß, Peter Hohlbein, Christoph Schauerte, Simone Schumacher
 

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed residential property companies in Europe. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 30 September 2021, the portfolio comprised a total of around 158,000 units, of which 155,000 were residential and around 3,000 commercial.

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.




Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

02.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1263964

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1263964  02.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263964&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
