EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Interim Results January to June 2023

08.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim Results January to June 2023

Deutsche Wohnen: Overall Stable Performance in the first half-year of 2023

  • Group FFO of €297.4 million (€0.75 per share)
  • NAV decreased to €18,482.2 million (€46.56 per share)
  • Vacancy rate remains at very low level

Berlin, August 8, 2023. Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first half-year of 2023.

The Adjusted EBITDA Rental was €313.9 million (+8.4%). The in-place rent per square meter was €7.55. The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.9%.

Other relevant KPIs were also in line with expectations. The Group FFO was €297.4 million, which was at prior-year level. On a per-share basis, the Group FFO came to €0.75. The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 9.2% since year-end 2022 to €18,482.2 million or €46.56 per share. This decline was largely driven by the result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of €-2,175.8 million for the first half of 2023. The LTV was stable at 29%.

As known since March of 2023, Deutsche Wohnen has as part of a strategic review come to the conclusion that the nursing segment no longer fits to the core business as a residential real estate company. Deutsche Wohnen is therefore examining, whether and when a potential sale of individual portfolios of the nursing segment might make economic sense.

Key numbers

Financial KPIs6M 20236M 2022Change
Adjusted EBITDA Rental€ million313.9289.5+8.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Value-add€ million1.85.4-66.7%
Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales€ million1.39.6-86.5%
Adjusted EBITDA Development€ million-2.8-0.5>100%
Adjusted EBITDA Nursing€ million35.243.0-18.1%
Adjusted EBITDA Total€ million349.4347.0+0.7%
Group FFO€ million297.4295.4+0.7%
Group FFO per share0.750.74+0,8%
Profit for the period€ million-1,391.1927.3>-100%
     
Balance sheet June 30, 2023Dec. 31, 2022Change
Investment properties€ million25,083.527,301.9-8.1%
Equity€ million15,360.916,775.1-8.4%
LTV%29.028.1+3.2%
NAV€ million18,482.220,361.0-9.2%
NAV per share46.5651.30-9.2%
     
Non-financial KPIs June 30, 2023June 30, 2022Change
Number of owned residential units 140,168139,993+0.1%
In-place rent (residential) €/sqm7.557.42+1.8%
Vacancy rate (residential)%1.91.8+10bps

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 30 June 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’, ‘endeavour’, ‘assume’ and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

08.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone:+49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax:+49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail:ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet:https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN:DE000A0HN5C6
WKN:A0HN5C
Indices:SDAX
Listed:Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:1697455

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1697455  08.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1697455&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp