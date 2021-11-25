Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Wohnen SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Wohnen SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/25/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2021 / 14:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tina
Last name(s): Kleingarn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.80 EUR 21400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.80 EUR 21400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


25.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71237  25.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
08:33aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:25aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11/23DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : is the new sponsor of the men's volleyball team ASV Dachau
PU
11/22Vonovia Targets $9 Billion Capital Increase After Deutsche Wohnen Deal
DJ
11/21Vonovia Plans $9 Billion Capital Raise to Partly Repay Loans in Deutsche Wohnen Deal
MT
11/21Vonovia plans to raise 8 billion euros in capital increase
RE
11/21Vonovia plans to raise 8 bln euros in capital increase
RE
11/20DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Focus on youth development Deutsche Wohnen is new main sponsor of 1st Vf..
PU
11/19DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/19DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : Warburg Research remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 835 M 937 M 937 M
Net income 2021 1 227 M 1 377 M 1 377 M
Net Debt 2021 11 346 M 12 738 M 12 738 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 17 370 M 19 445 M 19 501 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,4x
EV / Sales 2022 34,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 12,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 43,76 €
Average target price 51,59 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Sonnberg Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE0.16%19 445
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.75%34 002
VONOVIA SE-7.28%33 422
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY21.58%16 084
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.16%15 371
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.10%14 628