Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/02/2021 | 11:31am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.06.2021 / 17:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Street: Mecklenburgische Straße 57
Postal code: 14197
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Massachusetts Financial Services Company
City of registered office, country: Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.96 % 0.00 % 4.96 % 359,860,183
Previous notification 9.94 % 0.00 % 9.94 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0HN5C6 0 17,848,081 0.00 % 4.96 %
Total 17,848,081 4.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company 3.78 % % %
MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc. % % %
3060097 Nova Scotia Company % % %
MFS Investment Management Canada Limited % % %
- % % %
Massachusetts Financial Services Company 3.78 % % %
MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Massachusetts Financial Services Company 3.78 % % %
MFS Heritage Trust Company % % %
- % % %
Massachusetts Financial Services Company 3.78 % % %
MFS International Ltd. % % %
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd % % %
MFS Investment Management Company (Lux) S.à r.l. % % %
- % % %
Massachusetts Financial Services Company 3.78 % % %
MFS International Ltd. % % %
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd % % %
MFS Investment Management K.K. % % %
- % % %
Massachusetts Financial Services Company 3.78 % % %
MFS International Ltd. % % %
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd % % %
MFS International (U.K.) Limited % % %
- % % %
Massachusetts Financial Services Company 3.78 % % %
MFS International Ltd. % % %
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd % % %
MFS International Singapore Pte. Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Massachusetts Financial Services Company 3.78 % % %
MFS International Ltd. % % %
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd % % %
MFS International Australia Pty Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jun 2021


02.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1203813  02.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
