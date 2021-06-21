Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Deutsche Wohnen SE Street: Mecklenburgische Straße 57 Postal code: 14197 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Vonovia SE

City of registered office, country: Bochum , Germany

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 7.95 % 12.40 % 20.35 % 359,861,006 Previous notification 5.47 % 12.40 % 17.87 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0HN5C6 28,595,372 0 7.95 % 0.00 % Total 28,595,372 7.95 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Share purchase agreement (with deferred execution) n/a n/a 12,708,563 3.53 % Option to conclude a share purchase agreement 25.06.2021 Until 25.06.2021 3,362,003 0.93 % Share purchase agreement (with deferred execution) n/a n/a 24,559,000 6.82 % Share purchase agreement (with deferred execution) n/a n/a 4,002,695 1.11 % Total 44,632,261 12.40 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

