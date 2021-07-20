|
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Name:
|
Deutsche Wohnen SE
|
Street:
|
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|
Postal code:
|
14197
|
City:
|
Berlin
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
3.30 %
|
3.29 %
|
6.59 %
|
359,895,464
|
Previous notification
|
2.99 %
|
2.18 %
|
5.18 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000A0HN5C6
|
0
|
11,864,733
|
0.00 %
|
3.30 %
|
Total
|
11,864,733
|
3.30 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Physically-settled Call Options
|
17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022
|
17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022
|
7,400
|
0 %
|
Internal right to recall shares lent out
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
1,440,000
|
0.40 %
|
Convertible Bond due 2024
|
26/07/2024
|
26/07/2024
|
4,218,711
|
1.17 %
|
Convertible Bond due 2026
|
05/01/2026
|
05/01/2026
|
2,143,310
|
0.60 %
|
|
|
Total
|
7,809,421
|
2.17 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Cash-settled Call Options
|
16/07/2021 - 02/01/2099
|
16/07/2021 - 02/01/2099
|
Cash
|
23,445
|
0.01 %
|
Equity Swap
|
04/08/2021 - 01/06/2026
|
04/08/2021 - 01/06/2026
|
Cash
|
4,018,083
|
1.12 %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,041,528
|
1.12 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
