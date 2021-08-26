Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Deutsche Wohnen SE Street: Mecklenburgische Straße 57 Postal code: 14197 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware , United States of America (USA)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.75 % 2.67 % 7.42 % 359,895,464 Previous notification 4.74 % 2.63 % 7.37 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0HN5C6 0 17,087,756 0.00 % 4.75 % Total 17,087,756 4.75 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Physically-settled Call Options 17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022 17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022 7,400 0.00 % Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 262,190 0.07 % Convertible Bond due 2024 26/07/2024 26/07/2024 4,615,690 1.28 % Convertible Bond due 2026 05/01/2026 05/01/2026 2,114,732 0.59 % Total 7,000,012 1.95 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Cash-settled Call Options 12/01/2022 - 02/01/2099 12/01/2022 - 02/01/2099 Cash 656 0.00 % Equity Swap 29/12/2021 - 01/06/2026 29/12/2021 - 01/06/2026 Cash 2,611,047 0.73 % Total 2,611,703 0.73 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 4.43 % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

Date