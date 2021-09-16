Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Street:
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
Postal code:
14197
City:
Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity:
Vonovia SE
City of registered office, country: Bochum, Germany
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
29.999886671 %
7.85 %
37.85 %
359,926,823
Previous notification
29.999722085967 %
0.93 %
30.93 %
/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0HN5C6
107,977,639
0
29.999886671 %
0.00 %
Total
107,977,639
29.999886671 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Share purchase agreements (conditional)
n/a
n/a
Physical
28,263,200
7.85 %
Total
28,263,200
7.85 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Sales 2021
903 M
1 062 M
1 062 M
Net income 2021
958 M
1 126 M
1 126 M
Net Debt 2021
11 646 M
13 690 M
13 690 M
P/E ratio 2021
16,4x
Yield 2021
1,90%
Capitalization
18 223 M
21 535 M
21 421 M
EV / Sales 2021
33,1x
EV / Sales 2022
34,3x
Nbr of Employees
1 339
Free-Float
65,5%
