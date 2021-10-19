Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Deutsche Wohnen SE Street: Mecklenburgische Straße 57 Postal code: 14197 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware , United States of America (USA)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.10 % 1.59 % 6.69 % 369,520,499 Previous notification 4.84 % 1.63 % 6.48 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0HN5C6 0 18,863,196 0.00 % 5.10 % Total 18,863,196 5.10 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Physically-settled Call Options 17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022 17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022 8,600 0 % Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 469,397 0.13 % Convertible Bond due 2024 26/07/2024 26/07/2024 2,756,095 0.75 % Convertible Bond due 2026 05/01/2026 05/01/2026 1,611,282 0.44 % Total 4,845,374 1.31 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Cash-settled Call Options 03/03/2023 03/03/2023 Cash 421 0 % Equity Swap 29/12/2021 - 07/10/2026 29/12/2021 - 07/10/2026 Cash 1,018,803 0.28 % Total 1,019,224 0.28 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 3.29 % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %

