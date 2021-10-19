Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Street:
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
Postal code:
14197
City:
Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
5.10 %
1.59 %
6.69 %
369,520,499
Previous notification
4.84 %
1.63 %
6.48 %
/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0HN5C6
0
18,863,196
0.00 %
5.10 %
Total
18,863,196
5.10 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Physically-settled Call Options
17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022
17/06/2022 - 16/12/2022
8,600
0 %
Internal right to recall shares lent out
n/a
n/a
469,397
0.13 %
Convertible Bond due 2024
26/07/2024
26/07/2024
2,756,095
0.75 %
Convertible Bond due 2026
05/01/2026
05/01/2026
1,611,282
0.44 %
Total
4,845,374
1.31 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Cash-settled Call Options
03/03/2023
03/03/2023
Cash
421
0 %
Equity Swap
29/12/2021 - 07/10/2026
29/12/2021 - 07/10/2026
Cash
1,018,803
0.28 %
Total
1,019,224
0.28 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
3.29 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
