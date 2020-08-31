Log in
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/31/2020 | 11:35am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2020 / 17:34
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
359828707


31.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1124853  31.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1124853&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
