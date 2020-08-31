Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/31/2020 | 11:35am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE
31.08.2020 / 17:34
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.08.2020
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
359828707
