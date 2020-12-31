Log in
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/31/2020
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.12.2020 / 15:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
359843541


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
Financials
Sales 2020 870 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net income 2020 1 211 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
Net Debt 2020 10 413 M 12 770 M 12 770 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 15 019 M 18 456 M 18 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales 2021 30,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 549
Free-Float 94,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kretschmer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.96%18 456
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.81%48 767
VONOVIA SE24.50%41 555
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-32.96%24 727
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-34.68%15 404
VINHOMES6.37%12 778
