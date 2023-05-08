Advanced search
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
19.67 EUR   -0.03%
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Stable Performance in the first quarter of 2023

05/08/2023 | 01:32am EDT
EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Stable Performance in the first quarter of 2023

08.05.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim Results January to March 2023


Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first quarter of 2023

 Group FFO of €144.8 million (€0.36 per share)

  • NAV decreased to €19,461.1 million (€49.03 per share)
  • Vacancy rate remains at very low level


Berlin, May 8, 2023. In a challenging environment for the real estate industry, Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first quarter of 2023.

Olaf Weber, CFO of Deutsche Wohnen commented: “Deutsche Wohnen provided a solid performance in a still challenging market environment in the first quarter of 2023.

The segment revenue Rental was €194.8 million (+2.6%). The in-place rent per square meter was €7.51 (+2.3%). The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.9%.

Other relevant KPIs also saw a stable development. The Group FFO was €144.8 million, which was at prior-year level. On a per-share basis, the Group FFO came to €0.36, unchanged the prior-year period. The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 5.6% since year-end 2022 to €19,461.1 million or €49.03 per share. This decline was largely driven by the result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of -€1,103.5 million. The LTV was stable at 28.1%.

Key numbers

Financial KPIs 3M 2023 3M 2022 Change
Adjusted EBITDA Rental € million 152.7 144.6 -5.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Value-add € million 2.3 2.3 -
Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales € million 1.3 3.9 -66.7%
Adjusted EBITDA Development € million -0.4 -0.7 -
Adjusted EBITDA Nursing € million 17.4 22.3 -22.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Total € million 173.3 172.4 +0.5%
Group FFO € million 144.8 143.5 +0.9%
Group FFO per share 0.36 0.36 -
Profit for the period € million -667.9 236.0 >-100%
         
Balance sheet   Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change
Investment properties € million 26,273.1 27,301.9 -3.8%
Equity € million 16,104.9 16,775.1 -4.0%
LTV % 28.1 28.1 -
NAV € million 19,461.1 20,361.0 -4.4%
NAV per share 49.03 51.30 -4.4%
         
Non-financial KPIs   Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2022 Change
Number of owned residential units   140,078 140,590 -0.4%
In-place rent (residential)  €/sqm 7.51 7.34 +2.3%
Vacancy rate (residential) % 1.9 1.9 -

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 31 March 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’, ‘endeavour’, ‘assume’ and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1626127

 
1626127  08.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
