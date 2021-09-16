Deutsche Wohnen SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.09.2021 / 16:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Tina Last name(s): Kleingarn 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Deutsche Wohnen SE b) LEI 529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6 b) Nature of the transaction Acceptance of the voluntary takeover offer by Vonovia SE on 13 September 2021. On 13 September 2021, Vonovia SE waived all closing conditions. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 53.00 EUR 165307.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 53.00 EUR 165307.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-13; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE Mecklenburgische Straße 57 14197 Berlin Germany Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70192 16.09.2021

September 16, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)