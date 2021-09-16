Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Wohnen SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Wohnen SE english

09/16/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.09.2021 / 16:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Tina 
 
 Last name(s):  Kleingarn 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Wohnen SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A0HN5C6 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acceptance of the voluntary takeover offer by Vonovia SE on 13 September 2021. On 13 September 2021, Vonovia SE 
 waived all closing conditions. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 53.00 EUR     165307.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 53.00 EUR     165307.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-13; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Wohnen SE 
              Mecklenburgische Straße 57 
              14197 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70192 16.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
10:46aDeutsche Wohnen SE english
DJ
09:12aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
PU
09:06aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
DJ
09:06aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
09/14DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 mill..
PU
09/14DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 mill..
PU
09/14DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 mill..
EQ
09/14DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 mill..
EQ
09/14PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen ..
DJ
09/14PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 903 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net income 2021 958 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
Net Debt 2021 11 646 M 13 690 M 13 690 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 18 223 M 21 535 M 21 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 33,1x
EV / Sales 2022 34,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 53,00 €
Average target price 51,38 €
Spread / Average Target -3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Sonnberg Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.31%21 535
VONOVIA SE-11.71%35 867
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.78%34 329
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.96%15 639
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.97%14 837
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.41%12 885