Deutsche Wohnen SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.09.2021 / 16:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Tina
Last name(s): Kleingarn
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE
b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of the voluntary takeover offer by Vonovia SE on 13 September 2021. On 13 September 2021, Vonovia SE
waived all closing conditions.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
53.00 EUR 165307.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
53.00 EUR 165307.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-13; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
70192 16.09.2021
