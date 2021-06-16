Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Wohnen SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/16/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2021 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zahn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 26,506 shares through the exercise of 26,506 stock options under the AOP 2014. Details of the AOP 2014 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2014 published in Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 30 April 2014.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 26506.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 26506.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69117  16.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 831 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
Net income 2021 1 309 M 1 587 M 1 587 M
Net Debt 2021 11 387 M 13 801 M 13 801 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 17 807 M 21 595 M 21 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,1x
EV / Sales 2022 34,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 51,12 €
Last Close Price 51,80 €
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Sonnberg Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.56%21 595
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.73%43 636
VONOVIA SE-10.44%36 728
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.58%18 607
VINGROUP12.48%17 107
VINHOMES25.81%16 111