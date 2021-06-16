Deutsche Wohnen SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/16/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.06.2021 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Michael
Last name(s):
Zahn
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE
b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A0HN5C6
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 26,506 shares through the exercise of 26,506 stock options under the AOP 2014. Details of the AOP 2014 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2014 published in Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 30 April 2014.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.00 EUR
26506.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR
26506.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-11; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
16.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de