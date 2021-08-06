Deutsche Wohnen : Vonovia says new offer for Deutsche Wohnen to be final

Vonovia last month narrowly failed to pass the 50% threshold with a bid worth 52 euros ($61.55) per Deutsche Wohnen share. It has said it plans to submit a sweetened offer at 53 euros a share, valuing the company at 19.1 billion euro.

Vonovia had learned from its mistakes, and the new offer would be a good solution, Chief Executive Rolf Eberhard Buch said in a call with journalists. "We will not make another offer for Deutsche Wohnen. Either this one works or it does not."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)