    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
Deutsche Wohnen : Vonovia says new offer for Deutsche Wohnen to be final

08/06/2021 | 02:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New Vonovia headquarters in Bochum

BERLIN (Reuters) - Vonovia's new offer for rival Deutsche Wohnen will be final, and there will not be another offer if the takeover attempt fails again, the head of the German real estate group said on Friday.

Vonovia last month narrowly failed to pass the 50% threshold with a bid worth 52 euros ($61.55) per Deutsche Wohnen share. It has said it plans to submit a sweetened offer at 53 euros a share, valuing the company at 19.1 billion euro.

Vonovia had learned from its mistakes, and the new offer would be a good solution, Chief Executive Rolf Eberhard Buch said in a call with journalists. "We will not make another offer for Deutsche Wohnen. Either this one works or it does not."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 0.11% 52.88 Delayed Quote.21.03%
VONOVIA SE 0.52% 58.46 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
