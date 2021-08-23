Press Release

Deutsche Wohnen launches its annual tenants' survey

Berlin, 23 August 2021. Starting today, tenants can once again provide feedback to Deutsche Wohnen about their wishes and experiences. For the current representative survey, approximately 32,000 households Germany-wide are being sent the survey in the post. This number also includes a survey of all of the households in individual estates in Berlin, Koblenz, Leipzig and Magdeburg.

This is the third survey that is being conducted in this form. Since 2019, around 30,000 households have been contacted by post every year. The tenants' survey will continue in this form until 2022 to ensure that in these four years all the households across the entire holdings of Deutsche Wohnen have been consulted. In addition, a digital survey with approximately 4,000 tenants will be conducted this year via Deutsche Wohnen's customer portal.

As Lars Urbansky, a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen, explains, "The tenants' survey makes a significant contribution to our being able to make continuous improvements to the service we provide to our tenants. On the basis of what we learn, we can identify specific measures and make targeted investments in ensuring that our tenants are satisfied. We hope that there will be a good response rate. This will help us to align our efforts as far as possible with the needs of our tenants."

Feedback from previous surveys translated into specific measures

During the past years, various wishes and expectations that were expressed by our tenants in the surveys have been acted upon directly.

Last year, for example, the desire for more bike stands was expressed by many respondents. Deutsche Wohnen took this feedback on board and then launched the programme "5,000 bike stands in 5 years". This means that in Deutsche Wohnen's estates an additional 5,000 stands for bikes will be created in the next five years.

A further example is response times with regard to dealing with reports of defects. In previous years, tenants frequently perceived these times to be too long.

To speed up its response times, Deutsche Wohnen made further developments to its digital customer portal and centralised its customer service. In addition, the company installed its own feedback management system. The feedback team is open to both positive and critical reports from the tenants and focuses specifically on particularly complex problem situations.