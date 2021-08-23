Log in
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
Deutsche Wohnen : launches its annual tenants' survey

08/23/2021 | 11:14am EDT
Press Release

Deutsche Wohnen launches its annual tenants' survey

Berlin, 23 August 2021. Starting today, tenants can once again provide feedback to Deutsche Wohnen about their wishes and experiences. For the current representative survey, approximately 32,000 households Germany-wide are being sent the survey in the post. This number also includes a survey of all of the households in individual estates in Berlin, Koblenz, Leipzig and Magdeburg.

This is the third survey that is being conducted in this form. Since 2019, around 30,000 households have been contacted by post every year. The tenants' survey will continue in this form until 2022 to ensure that in these four years all the households across the entire holdings of Deutsche Wohnen have been consulted. In addition, a digital survey with approximately 4,000 tenants will be conducted this year via Deutsche Wohnen's customer portal.

As Lars Urbansky, a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen, explains, "The tenants' survey makes a significant contribution to our being able to make continuous improvements to the service we provide to our tenants. On the basis of what we learn, we can identify specific measures and make targeted investments in ensuring that our tenants are satisfied. We hope that there will be a good response rate. This will help us to align our efforts as far as possible with the needs of our tenants."

Feedback from previous surveys translated into specific measures

During the past years, various wishes and expectations that were expressed by our tenants in the surveys have been acted upon directly.

Last year, for example, the desire for more bike stands was expressed by many respondents. Deutsche Wohnen took this feedback on board and then launched the programme "5,000 bike stands in 5 years". This means that in Deutsche Wohnen's estates an additional 5,000 stands for bikes will be created in the next five years.

A further example is response times with regard to dealing with reports of defects. In previous years, tenants frequently perceived these times to be too long.

To speed up its response times, Deutsche Wohnen made further developments to its digital customer portal and centralised its customer service. In addition, the company installed its own feedback management system. The feedback team is open to both positive and critical reports from the tenants and focuses specifically on particularly complex problem situations.

The team uses the experience it gains from its work to adapt and improve its processes. These improvements also include communicating with tenants more quickly and with greater transparency.

These and other measures have contributed to the fact that, according to last year's survey, tenants' satisfaction with the time taken to deal with reports of defects has improved.

The results of the 2020 tenants' survey indicate that there have been improvements in other areas and that tenants are satisfied. Accordingly, approximately 88% of Deutsche Wohnen's

tenants are satisfied with their flat (2019: 87%) and 82% of tenants are satisfied with

Deutsche Wohnen overall (2019: 78%).

The survey

For every questionnaire that is returned Deutsche Wohnen will, as it did last year, donate one euro to the #sicherheim campaign (sicherheim.org). Last year, this meant that EUR 10,000 was raised in connection with the survey. The campaign seeks to support the victims of domestic violence and to give publicity to an issue that is often hidden from view.

The tenants' survey is being conducted by ActivBo and will run until the middle of November 2020. ActivBo is an independent institute providing analysis and consultancy. It was founded in 1991 and specialises in tenants' surveys for the housing industry. The tenants' survey is anonymised in each case. This means that it is not possible to identify individual respondents on the basis of their responses. The tenants' feedback is evaluated exclusively in aggregated form.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed residential property companies in Europe. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 30 June 2021, the portfolio comprised a total of around 158,000 units, of which 155,000 were residential and around 3,000 commercial. Deutsche Wohnen SE is listed in the Deutsche Börse's DAX and is also included in the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT, STOXX Europe 600, GPR 250 and DAX 50 ESG.

