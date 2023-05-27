Housing industry welcomes improvements to heating law

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The housing industry has welcomed the improvements to the heating law announced by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). "This is exactly what we have demanded from the beginning: to check the law for its feasibility and to flank it socially, so as not to overburden anyone disproportionately," said the president of the Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW), Axel Gedaschko, to the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe on Saturday. In view of serious shortages of craftsmen, the proposal to extend the time frame for existing buildings is also positive, he said. The Union continues to demand that the plans be withdrawn completely.

Habeck had held out the prospect of revising some aspects of the plans for a switch to heating with renewable energies after a heated coalition dispute. "I want to make the law better," he told the Funke newspapers. To this end, he announced joint talks with his new state secretary Philipp Nimmermann in the coming week. Accordingly, a meeting between Habeck and members of the SPD, Green and FDP coalition factions is planned for this Tuesday.

Habeck named four areas for improvement. For example, the planned start date of Jan. 1, 2024, could be adjusted by initially applying the law only to new buildings planned at that time. More time could be allowed for the existing building stock, he made clear in a video distributed by the ministry. With the various technologies envisaged, more could be done, for example, in the use of wood pellets. Especially with regard to cities, "a major district heating offensive" should be launched. Many exceptions have already been made for hardship cases. However, they could be "looked at more closely and be more generous".

The German Sanitation, Heating and Air Conditioning Association welcomed the announcements, although it remains to be seen whether they will be implemented. It should also be clear that "new regulations that still do not exist" will not come into effect on January 1, said CEO Helmut Bramann in an interview with the Funke-Zeitung. With modernizations, which would be initiated still after present law situation for 2024, Bestandsschutz must apply.

The head of the CSU in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, also criticized Habeck's latest signals. "How many amendments is that in the meantime?" he told the news portal "t-online." Dobrindt again demanded, "The law is screwed up, screwed up, screwy from front to back and therefore belongs in the garbage can."

Left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch welcomed the announcements. "It's good that after months of ideology and bigotry, a pragmatic approach is now being taken," he told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Sunday). "Insight is the first path to improvement." Stretching the timetable is overdue, he said. Public heat planning is necessary, he said. "Millions of households could save themselves questionable heat pumps if a functioning heat network existed on site." Bartsch warned with regard to the rework: "Now nothing more must go wrong. Robert Habeck's credit is used up."

The previous legislative plans aim to ensure that from next year onwards, every newly installed heating system must be powered by at least 65 percent eco-energy. Alternatively, it will also be possible to switch to climate-neutral heat generated from a heating network. The changeover is to be socially cushioned, and there are also to be transitional periods and hardship provisions - but the details of this are controversial./sam/DP/zb