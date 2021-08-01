PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche -2

2021-08-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE Mecklenburgische Straße 57 14197 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413 Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419 E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6 WKN: A0HN5C Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1223231 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1223231 2021-08-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2021 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)