Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Wohnen SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche -2-

08/01/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
2021-08-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Wohnen SE 
              Mecklenburgische Straße 57 
              14197 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 89786-5413 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 89786-5419 
E-mail:       ir@deutsche-wohnen.com 
Internet:     https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0HN5C6 
WKN:          A0HN5C 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223231 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223231 2021-08-01

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223231&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2021 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
04:43pDEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Vonovia to make new Deutsche Wohnen offer at 53 eur/shr
RE
04:22pDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Deutsche Wohnen supports improved offer by Vonovia to combi..
PU
04:18pDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Deutsche Wohnen supports improved offer by Vonovia to combi..
EQ
04:16pPRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche -2-
DJ
04:16pPRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen supports improved offer by V..
DJ
04:03pDGAP-ADHOC : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement ..
DJ
07/29VONOVIA : Lifts Stake in Deutsche Wohnen After Failed Takeover Deal
MT
07/28Vonovia says keeps options open on Deutsche Wohnen as it raises stake
RE
07/28DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
PU
07/28DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 831 M 986 M 986 M
Net income 2021 1 381 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
Net Debt 2021 11 394 M 13 521 M 13 521 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 18 096 M 21 466 M 21 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
EV / Sales 2022 35,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 52,64 €
Average target price 50,73 €
Spread / Average Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Sonnberg Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.49%21 466
VONOVIA SE-5.99%37 712
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.01%31 091
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY21.01%15 456
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-0.92%15 030
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE4.95%11 405