PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche -2

Lars Urbansky, Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Wohnen: "A challenging year lies behind us. It was important to us to provide for stability in the company and to give our tenants security in these difficult times. We stand by our promise that no tenant will be forced to give up their flat or their business because the coronavirus pandemic is making it difficult for them to pay their rent. And we are happy to continue to be measured against this promise." Overview of business development 2020 (EUR m) 2019 (EUR m) Earnings from Residential Property Management 720.4 729.8 Earnings from Disposals 20.4 186.1 Earnings from Nursing and Assisted Living 82.0 88.3 Corporate expenses -105.9 -101.4 Other expenses/revenues -30.2 -29.7 Operating result (EBITDA) 686.7 873.1 Depreciation and amortization -40.0 -42.9 Adjustment to the fair value of investment properties 1,856.4 1,401.1 Gains/losses from companies valued at equity 8.9 2.8 Financial result -268.3 -129.5 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 2,243.7 2,104.6 Current taxes -71.1 -19.0 Deferred taxes -628.0 -484.7 Profit/loss for the period 1,544.6 1,600.9 Deutsche Wohnen Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed residential property companies in Europe. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 31 December 2020, the portfolio comprised a total of around 155,400 residential and 2,900 commercial units. Deutsche Wohnen SE is listed in the Deutsche Börse's DAX and is also included in the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT, STOXX Europe 600, GPR 250 and DAX 50 ESG. Important note This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements. Contact: Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413 Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419 ir@deutsche-wohnen.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

