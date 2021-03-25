PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche -2

Log in
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche -2-

03/25/2021
Lars Urbansky, Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Wohnen: "A challenging year lies behind us. It was important to us 
to provide for stability in the company and to give our tenants security in these difficult times. We stand by our 
promise that no tenant will be forced to give up their flat or their business because the coronavirus pandemic is 
making it difficult for them to pay their rent. And we are happy to continue to be measured against this promise." 
Overview of business development 
 
                                                      2020 (EUR m) 2019 (EUR m) 
Earnings from Residential Property Management         720.4        729.8 
Earnings from Disposals                               20.4         186.1 
Earnings from Nursing and Assisted Living             82.0         88.3 
Corporate expenses                                    -105.9       -101.4 
Other expenses/revenues                               -30.2        -29.7 
Operating result (EBITDA)                             686.7        873.1 
Depreciation and amortization                         -40.0        -42.9 
Adjustment to the fair value of investment properties 1,856.4      1,401.1 
Gains/losses from companies valued at equity          8.9          2.8 
Financial result                                      -268.3       -129.5 
Earnings before taxes (EBT)                           2,243.7      2,104.6 
Current taxes                                         -71.1        -19.0 
Deferred taxes                                        -628.0       -484.7 
Profit/loss for the period                            1,544.6      1,600.9 Deutsche Wohnen Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed residential property companies in Europe. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 31 December 2020, the portfolio comprised a total of around 155,400 residential and 2,900 commercial units. Deutsche Wohnen SE is listed in the Deutsche Börse's DAX and is also included in the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT, STOXX Europe 600, GPR 250 and DAX 50 ESG. Important note This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements. Contact: Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413 Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419 ir@deutsche-wohnen.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Wohnen SE 
              Mecklenburgische Straße 57 
              14197 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 89786-5413 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 89786-5419 
E-mail:       ir@deutsche-wohnen.com 
Internet:     https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0HN5C6 
WKN:          A0HN5C 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1178166 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1178166 2021-03-25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.35% 14610.39 Delayed Quote.6.50%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -2.30% 40.41 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
Financials
Sales 2020 842 M 995 M 995 M
Net income 2020 1 330 M 1 573 M 1 573 M
Net Debt 2020 10 491 M 12 401 M 12 401 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 13 892 M 16 438 M 16 421 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,0x
EV / Sales 2021 29,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 549
Free-Float 95,5%
