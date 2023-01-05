Advanced search
    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
21.10 EUR   +2.18%
12:35aVerdi: 'Landlords shamelessly exploit position of apartment seekers'
DP
01/02Property prices fall - Tougher times expected for tenants
DP
01/01Real estate experts: prices fall, but rents rise faster
DP
Verdi: 'Landlords shamelessly exploit position of apartment seekers'

01/05/2023 | 12:35am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the tight housing market in many German cities, the actions of many landlords are fully at the expense of apartment seekers, according to the Verdi trade union. "Many landlords are shamelessly exploiting the poor negotiating position of apartment seekers," Verdi head Frank Werneke told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Berlin. Werneke sees the federal government challenged to remedy the situation in the new year.

Werneke said, "Construction projects are being canceled in rows - both by public and private housing associations." Private landlords are also increasingly trying to enforce leases linked to inflation. "This is a real scandal, because inflation is driven by high energy prices, which are added to the rent."/bw/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 2.18% 21.1 Delayed Quote.6.11%
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE 3.17% 66.44 Delayed Quote.9.17%
VONOVIA SE 5.41% 24.57 Delayed Quote.11.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 766 M 812 M 812 M
Net income 2022 265 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2022 10 609 M 11 253 M 11 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 8 375 M 8 883 M 8 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,8x
EV / Sales 2023 24,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 313
Free-Float 12,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,10 €
Average target price 34,00 €
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
Managers and Directors
Lars Urbansky Co-Chairman-Management Board
Konstantina Kanellopoulos Co-Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Weber Chief Financial Officer
Helene von Roeder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Stetter Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE6.11%8 883
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.78%29 242
VONOVIA SE5.86%19 567
VINHOMES2.08%9 146
VINGROUP4.09%8 960
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE5.82%5 034