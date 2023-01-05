Verdi: 'Landlords shamelessly exploit position of apartment seekers'

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the tight housing market in many German cities, the actions of many landlords are fully at the expense of apartment seekers, according to the Verdi trade union. "Many landlords are shamelessly exploiting the poor negotiating position of apartment seekers," Verdi head Frank Werneke told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Berlin. Werneke sees the federal government challenged to remedy the situation in the new year.

Werneke said, "Construction projects are being canceled in rows - both by public and private housing associations." Private landlords are also increasingly trying to enforce leases linked to inflation. "This is a real scandal, because inflation is driven by high energy prices, which are added to the rent."/bw/DP/zb