Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DEUTZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:53 2023-06-13 am EDT
5.580 EUR   +0.90%
02:10aAnniversary : DEUTZ presents Nicolaus August Otto Award for the fifth time
PU
05/25Hauck Aufhäuser IB leaves Deutz at 'Buy' - Target 9 euros
DP
05/25DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anniversary: DEUTZ presents Nicolaus August Otto Award for the fifth time

06/13/2023 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13/06/2023

Anniversary: DEUTZ presents Nicolaus August Otto Award for the fifth time
  • Innovation Award recognizes Pioneering Spirit and future-oriented research
  • Award ceremony on June 27, 2023, as part of the #neuland conference in Aachen
  • CEO Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte to participate in the conference's panel discussion on hydrogen technology

Cologne, June 13, 2023 - DEUTZ will once again be a partner at this year's #neuland conference, where it will present its prestigious innovation prize, the Nicolaus August Otto Award, for the fifth time on June 27, 2023. Named for the inventor of the four-stroke engine and founder of what later became DEUTZ AG, the award sets out to recognize the visionaries of today and is endowed with prize money of €30,000 to promote innovation and research. The previous winners of the Nicolaus August Otto Award were Zara Rutherford, the youngest female pilot to fly solo around the world, Professor Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla, Chair of the Executive Board of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Professor Wolfgang Reitzle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Continental AG and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Linde plc, and Professor Günther Schuh, Chair of Production Engineering at RWTH Aachen University.

Working hand in hand with business, policymakers, investors, and academics, the #neuland conference seeks to find answers to key challenges of life in metropolitan regions in the future. Focus topics will include hydrogen, mobility, digitalization, and cyber security. Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte, CEO of DEUTZ AG, will take part in a panel discussion, providing input on the hydrogen economy and insights into the company's zero-emission drive technologies, such as the TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen engine. Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte: "Our actions are guided by the challenges facing our customers and markets. The sectors that make up our customer base are in the middle of a fundamental shift toward climate neutrality. This transformation is a huge task, but also a great business opportunity for us. The #neuland conference addresses issues that are also central to our work."

The conference will take place in Aachen, Germany, from June 27 to 28, 2023 and numerous decision-makers from the world of business have already confirmed their attendance. As well as DEUTZ, they include the CEOs of companies such as Viessmann, Allianz Global Corporate & Speciality, Microsoft Germany, Salzgitter, and RWE. Among the politicians confirmed are Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Federal Minister for Education and Research, and other representatives of Germany's federal and regional governments, such as Hendrik Wüst, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia.

"We are delighted to have found such a strong partner as DEUTZ for the #neuland conference. The company embodies innovation and its Nicolaus August Otto Award aligns perfectly with our event's core message in support of future-oriented research," says Michael Mronz, CEO of Rhein Ruhr City GmbH, which hosts the conference and also launched a private initiative several years ago to bring the Olympic Games to the Rhein-Ruhr region.

More information on #neuland can be found at www.neuland.today.

Download press release (PDF)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DEUTZ AG
02:10aAnniversary : DEUTZ presents Nicolaus August Otto Award for the fifth time
PU
05/25Hauck Aufhäuser IB leaves Deutz at 'Buy' - Target 9 euros
DP
05/25DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/18Dd : DEUTZ AG: Timo Krutoff, buy
EQ
05/17DEUTZ AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/12DEUTZ AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/11Deutz Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
05/05Deutz almost make up for previous day's weakness - High analyst target
DP
05/05DEUTZ AG : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
05/04Transcript : DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2023 Interim Management Statement C..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 100 M 2 258 M 2 258 M
Net income 2023 82,4 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
Net Debt 2023 120 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,38x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 668 M 719 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 029
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart DEUTZ AG
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,53 €
Average target price 7,64 €
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian C. Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Timo Krutoff Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Dietmar Voggenreiter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTZ AG36.68%719
CATERPILLAR INC.-0.69%122 603
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-0.57%18 646
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.26.63%10 511
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.38%6 814
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.78.03%4 802
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer