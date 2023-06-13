Anniversary: DEUTZ presents Nicolaus August Otto Award for the fifth time

13/06/2023

Innovation Award recognizes Pioneering Spirit and future-oriented research

Award ceremony on June 27, 2023, as part of the #neuland conference in Aachen

CEO Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte to participate in the conference's panel discussion on hydrogen technology

Cologne, June 13, 2023 - DEUTZ will once again be a partner at this year's #neuland conference, where it will present its prestigious innovation prize, the Nicolaus August Otto Award, for the fifth time on June 27, 2023. Named for the inventor of the four-stroke engine and founder of what later became DEUTZ AG, the award sets out to recognize the visionaries of today and is endowed with prize money of €30,000 to promote innovation and research. The previous winners of the Nicolaus August Otto Award were Zara Rutherford, the youngest female pilot to fly solo around the world, Professor Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla, Chair of the Executive Board of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Professor Wolfgang Reitzle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Continental AG and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Linde plc, and Professor Günther Schuh, Chair of Production Engineering at RWTH Aachen University.

Working hand in hand with business, policymakers, investors, and academics, the #neuland conference seeks to find answers to key challenges of life in metropolitan regions in the future. Focus topics will include hydrogen, mobility, digitalization, and cyber security. Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte, CEO of DEUTZ AG, will take part in a panel discussion, providing input on the hydrogen economy and insights into the company's zero-emission drive technologies, such as the TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen engine. Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte: "Our actions are guided by the challenges facing our customers and markets. The sectors that make up our customer base are in the middle of a fundamental shift toward climate neutrality. This transformation is a huge task, but also a great business opportunity for us. The #neuland conference addresses issues that are also central to our work."

The conference will take place in Aachen, Germany, from June 27 to 28, 2023 and numerous decision-makers from the world of business have already confirmed their attendance. As well as DEUTZ, they include the CEOs of companies such as Viessmann, Allianz Global Corporate & Speciality, Microsoft Germany, Salzgitter, and RWE. Among the politicians confirmed are Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Federal Minister for Education and Research, and other representatives of Germany's federal and regional governments, such as Hendrik Wüst, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia.

"We are delighted to have found such a strong partner as DEUTZ for the #neuland conference. The company embodies innovation and its Nicolaus August Otto Award aligns perfectly with our event's core message in support of future-oriented research," says Michael Mronz, CEO of Rhein Ruhr City GmbH, which hosts the conference and also launched a private initiative several years ago to bring the Olympic Games to the Rhein-Ruhr region.

More information on #neuland can be found at www.neuland.today.

