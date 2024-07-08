

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.07.2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr.-Ing. First name: Markus Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEUTZ AG

b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.755 EUR 3453.00 EUR 5.77 EUR 111938 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.7695 EUR 115391.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT

