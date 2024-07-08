Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.-Ing.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.755 EUR 3453.00 EUR
5.77 EUR 111938 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.7695 EUR 115391.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
