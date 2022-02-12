DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

DEUTZ AG: Changes to the Board of Management and Supervisory Board













DEUTZ AG announces that the Chairman of the Board of Management, Dr Frank Hiller, was dismissed from the Board today by the Supervisory Board. He leaves the Board with immediate effect. Dr Sebastian Schulte, current Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director, will take over his duties with immediate effect, in addition to his current duties, which he will continue to perform on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board has already started to set up a process to fill the vacancy on the Board of Managment with a female member in accordance with the second German Act on Equal Participation of Women and Men in Leadership Positions.

In addition, at its meeting today, the Supervisory Board elected Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The previous chairman, Dr Bernd Bohr, has resigned from his position with immediate effect and will continue to serve as an ordinary member of the Board.

Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter has been a member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG since April 30, 2019 and is therefore already familiar with the Company and the tasks ahead.

