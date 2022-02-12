Log in
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report
DEUTZ AG: Changes to the Board of Management and Supervisory Board

02/12/2022 | 02:13pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
DEUTZ AG: Changes to the Board of Management and Supervisory Board

12-Feb-2022 / 20:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTZ AG announces that the Chairman of the Board of Management, Dr Frank Hiller, was dismissed from the Board today by the Supervisory Board. He leaves the Board with immediate effect. Dr Sebastian Schulte, current Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director, will take over his duties with immediate effect, in addition to his current duties, which he will continue to perform on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board has already started to set up a process to fill the vacancy on the Board of Managment with a female member in accordance with the second German Act on Equal Participation of Women and Men in Leadership Positions.

In addition, at its meeting today, the Supervisory Board elected Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The previous chairman, Dr Bernd Bohr, has resigned from his position with immediate effect and will continue to serve as an ordinary member of the Board.

Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter has been a member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG since April 30, 2019 and is therefore already familiar with the Company and the tasks ahead.

Contact
DEUTZ AG / Christian Ludwig / SVP Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)221 822-3600 / E-Mail: christian.ludwig@deutz.com

12-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1279909

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1279909  12-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279909&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
