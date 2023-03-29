Advanced search
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17:13 2023-03-29 am EDT
5.758 EUR   +0.84%
DEUTZ AG: Completion of cooperation between DEUTZ and Daimler Truck

03/29/2023 | 03:01am EDT
EQS-News: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Alliance
DEUTZ AG: Completion of cooperation between DEUTZ and Daimler Truck

29.03.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Authorities have granted full approval to the cooperation with Daimler Truck
  • Daimler Truck with a 4.19 percent stake in DEUTZ

At the end of January, DEUTZ AG (DEUTZ) announced a comprehensive cooperation with Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck). The transactions include both medium-duty engines (Daimler Truck MDEG series), which are suitable for use in applications such as construction equipment, and heavy-duty engines (Daimler Truck HDEP series), which can be used to power heavy agricultural machinery, for example. After full approval was granted by the authorities, the underlying transactions have now been closed.

For the acquisition of the on-highway IP for the medium-duty engines, Daimler Truck received approx. 5.285 million new no-par-value bearer shares by way of a capital increase in kind. As a result, Daimler Truck holds 4.19 percent of the issued capital of DEUTZ AG. The new DEUTZ shares, which are entitled to participate in dividends for the financial year 2022, are expected to be included in trading in the short term.

“The cooperation with Daimler Truck significantly improves our starting position in a consolidating market as we will gain access to technologically advanced engines and will be able to attract new customer groups at the same time. Incidentally, we are delighted to welcome Daimler Truck as a new shareholder, which reflects our strong position in the impending consolidation of the engine market,“ says DEUTZ CEO Dr Sebastian C. Schulte.

For further information on this press release, please contact:

Christian Ludwig
Senior Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)221 822 3600
Email: Christian.Ludwig@deutz.com
 		  
 
 

 About DEUTZ AG

DEUTZ AG, a publicly traded company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems. Its core competencies are the development, production, distribution, and servicing of drive solutions in the power range up to 620 kW for off-highway applications. The current portfolio extends from diesel, gas, and hydrogen engines to hybrid and all-electric drives. DEUTZ drives are used in a wide range of applications including construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment such as forklift trucks and lifting platforms, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, and boats used for private or commercial purposes. DEUTZ has around 5,000 employees worldwide and almost 900 sales and service partners in more than 130 countries. It generated revenue of more than €1.9 billion in 2022. Further information is available at www.deutz.com.

 


29.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1595001

 
End of News EQS News Service

1595001  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595001&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 981 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net income 2023 67,5 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net Debt 2023 117 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 690 M 748 M 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 738
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEUTZ AG
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,71 €
Average target price 7,36 €
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian C. Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Timo Krutoff Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Dietmar Voggenreiter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTZ AG41.13%748
CATERPILLAR INC.-9.00%113 679
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD6.14%20 598
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.31.76%11 275
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.73%6 793
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.17.63%3 283
