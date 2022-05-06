Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  DEUTZ AG
  News
  Summary
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/06 05:39:35 am EDT
4.091 EUR   +1.41%
4.091 EUR   +1.41%
02:02aDEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2022 Interim Management Statement Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ generates further growth in first quarter of 2022
EQ
DEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/06/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2022 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.-Ing.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.101 EUR 31985.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.1010 EUR 31985.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


06.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74689  06.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346093&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Sales 2022 1 741 M 1 829 M 1 829 M
Net income 2022 55,5 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
Net Debt 2022 60,3 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,76x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 488 M 512 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 350
Free-Float 100%
