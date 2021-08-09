|
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ AG
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.08.2021 / 07:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|DEUTZ AG
|Street:
|Ottostraße 1
|Postal code:
|51149
|City:
|Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Equity collateral received
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main , Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.002884989708 %
|0.00 %
|5.002884989708 %
|120,861,783
|Previous notification
|4.96 %
|0.00 %
|4.96 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006305006
|0
|6,046,576
|0.00 %
|5.00 %
|Total
|6,046,576
|5.002884989708 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Equity collateral received via transfer of title
Date
09.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|
|Ottostraße 1
|
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1224816 09.08.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|Analyst Recommendations on DEUTZ AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 545 M
1 817 M
1 817 M
|Net income 2021
|
34,2 M
40,2 M
40,2 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
84,5 M
99,4 M
99,4 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|38,0x
|Yield 2021
|1,06%
|
|Capitalization
|
878 M
1 033 M
1 033 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,62x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 548
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|
7,27 €
|Average target price
|
8,30 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
14,2%