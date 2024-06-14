Market Closed -
Xetra
11:35:29 2024-06-13 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
4.932
EUR
-5.43%
-4.33%
+2.75%
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 14, 2024 at 12:25 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ AG
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.06.2024 / 06:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
DEUTZ AG Street:
Ottostraße 1 Postal code:
51149 City:
Köln (Porz-Eil) Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: Equity collateral received 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
5.002827847262 %
0.00 %
5.002827847262 %
126,147,195 Previous notification
4.13 %
0.00 %
4.13 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006305006
0
6,310,927
0.00 %
5.00 % Total
6,310,927
5.002827847262 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral received via transfer of title.
Date
14.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany Internet:
www.deutz.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1925047 14.06.2024 CET/CEST
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
DEUTZ AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of diesel engines. The Company operates through two segments: Compact Engines and Customized Solutions. The Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines for on-road and off-road applications, as well as various modular solutions. The Customized Solutions segment offers air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for on-road, off-road and marine applications, as well as reconditioned (Xchange) engines for DEUTZ engine series. The Company also provides related services, including maintenance, spare parts, accessories, engineering services and repair kits. The Company operates production sites in Germany, France, the United States, Argentina and China.
More about the company
Last Close Price
4.932
EUR
Average target price
8.7
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+76.40% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1