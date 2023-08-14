DEUTZ AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of diesel engines. The Company operates through two segments: Compact Engines and Customized Solutions. The Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines for on-road and off-road applications, as well as various modular solutions. The Customized Solutions segment offers air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for on-road, off-road and marine applications, as well as reconditioned (Xchange) engines for DEUTZ engine series. The Company also provides related services, including maintenance, spare parts, accessories, engineering services and repair kits. The Company operates production sites in Germany, France, the United States, Argentina and China.