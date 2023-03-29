Advanced search
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17:13 2023-03-29 am EDT
5.758 EUR   +0.84%
03:06aDeutz : Completion of cooperation between DEUTZ and Daimler Truck
PU
03:01aDeutz Ag : Completion of cooperation between DEUTZ and Daimler Truck
EQ
03/27Hauck Aufhäuser IB leaves Deutz at 'Buy' - Target 8.60 euros
DP
DEUTZ : Completion of cooperation between DEUTZ and Daimler Truck

03/29/2023 | 03:06am EDT
29/03/2023

Completion of cooperation between DEUTZ and Daimler Truck
  • Authorities have granted full approval to the cooperation with Daimler Truck
  • Daimler Truck with a 4.19 percent stake in DEUTZ

Cologne, March 29, 2023 - At the end of January, DEUTZ AG (DEUTZ) announced a comprehensive cooperation with Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck). The transactions include both medium-duty engines (Daimler Truck MDEG series), which are suitable for use in applications such as construction equipment, and heavy-duty engines (Daimler Truck HDEP series), which can be used to power heavy agricultural machinery, for example. After full approval was granted by the authorities, the underlying transactions have now been closed.

For the acquisition of the on-highway IP for the medium-duty engines, Daimler Truck received approx. 5.285 million new no-par-value bearer shares by way of a capital increase in kind. As a result, Daimler Truck holds 4.19 percent of the issued capital of DEUTZ AG.The new DEUTZ shares, which are entitled to participate in dividends for the financial year 2022, are expected to be included in trading in the short term.

"The cooperation with Daimler Truck significantly improves our starting position in a consolidating market as we will gain access to technologically advanced engines and will be able to attract new customer groups at the same time. Incidentally, we are delighted to welcome Daimler Truck as a new shareholder, which reflects our strong position in the impending consolidation of the engine market," says DEUTZ CEO Dr Sebastian C. Schulte.

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 981 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net income 2023 67,5 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net Debt 2023 117 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 690 M 748 M 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 738
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,71 €
Average target price 7,36 €
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian C. Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Timo Krutoff Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Dietmar Voggenreiter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTZ AG41.13%748
CATERPILLAR INC.-9.00%113 679
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD6.14%20 598
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.31.76%11 275
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.73%6 793
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.17.63%3 283
