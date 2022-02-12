Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DEUTZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEUTZ : Leadership changes at DEUTZ

02/12/2022 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12/02/2022

Leadership changes at DEUTZ
  • Dr Sebastian Schulte takes over as Chairman of the Board of Management from Dr Frank Hiller
  • Change in the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board from Dr Bernd Bohr to Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter
  • Female member to be appointed to the Board of Management; DEUTZ to retain four positions on the Board

Cologne, February 12, 2022 - The Cologne-based engine manufacturer, DEUTZ AG, is changing its leadership. The Supervisory Board of DEUTZ has decided on the following: Dr Sebastian Schulte, previously Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director, will take over as Chairman of the Board of Management of DEUTZ AG with immediate effect and will retain his previous areas of responsibility on an interim basis. The long-standing Chairman of the Board of Management,
Dr. Frank Hiller, was dismissed from the Board of Management by the Supervisory Board in unanimous decisison. He will leave the Board of Management with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint a woman to the Board of Management. The search process has already been started. The Board will therefore comprise four persons again in the future.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has elected Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter as its new chairman. The previous chairman, Dr. Bernd Bohr, has resigned from the position of chairman, but will remain an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board. The management team has always appreciated the professional and close working relationship with him.

"Sebastian Schulte is a team player and a leader with strong analytical skills. As the new Chairman of the Board of Management, he brings precisely the expertise needed for the next phase of the company's development: the profitable transformation of DEUTZ into a leading provider of carbon-neutral drive solutions for the off-highway sector," said the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ, Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter.

The new Chairman of the Board of Management, Sebastian Schulte, has been a member of the Board of Management of DEUTZ since January 2021, where he was previously responsible for Finance, Human Resources, Purchasing and Information Services as Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director. After completing his first degree and doctorate at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum and the Judge Business School of the University of Cambridge, the former professional athlete began his career at ThyssenKrupp AG. Prior to joining DEUTZ, he was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Marine Division of the ThyssenKrupp Group (ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems).

Dr Sebastian C. Schulte, the new Chairman of the Board of Management of DEUTZ AG, welcomes Dietmar Voggenreiter: "In addition to his extensive knowledge of our industry, Dietmar Voggenreiter also stands for continuity. Together, we will maintain the strategic and constructive working relationship between the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management."

The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter, has been a member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG since April 30, 2019 and has already been able to familiarize himself with the Company and the tasks ahead. He has many years of international experience in corporate management. He was responsible for Audi's China business for nine years before becoming the Board of Management member for Marketing and Sales at Audi AG, Ingolstadt.

Download press release (PDF)

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 19:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTZ AG
02:13pDEUTZ AG : Changes to the Board of Management and Supervisory Board
EQ
02/03DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
01/31DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/03DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
2021Vaekstfonden and DEUTZ AG invest EUR 15 million in Blue World Technologies
AQ
2021DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ completes deal to acquire stake in Blue World Technologies
EQ
2021DEUTZ : completes deal to acquire stake in Blue World Technologies
PU
2021Blue World Technologies ApS announced that it has received €15 million in funding ..
CI
2021DEUTZ : December 2021
PU
2021DEUTZ AG : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 631 M 1 860 M 1 860 M
Net income 2021 30,1 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2021 48,2 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 701 M 799 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 701
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEUTZ AG
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,80 €
Average target price 8,95 €
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Sebastian C. Schulte CFO, Head-Human Resources & Information Services
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTZ AG-11.72%799
ATLAS COPCO AB-18.31%64 684
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-4.31%38 611
FANUC CORPORATION-5.25%38 228
SANDVIK AB-5.78%32 251
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-13.34%31 639