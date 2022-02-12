DEUTZ : Leadership changes at DEUTZ

12/02/2022

Dr Sebastian Schulte takes over as Chairman of the Board of Management from Dr Frank Hiller

Change in the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board from Dr Bernd Bohr to Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter

Female member to be appointed to the Board of Management; DEUTZ to retain four positions on the Board

Cologne, February 12, 2022 - The Cologne-based engine manufacturer, DEUTZ AG, is changing its leadership. The Supervisory Board of DEUTZ has decided on the following: Dr Sebastian Schulte, previously Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director, will take over as Chairman of the Board of Management of DEUTZ AG with immediate effect and will retain his previous areas of responsibility on an interim basis. The long-standing Chairman of the Board of Management,

Dr. Frank Hiller, was dismissed from the Board of Management by the Supervisory Board in unanimous decisison. He will leave the Board of Management with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint a woman to the Board of Management. The search process has already been started. The Board will therefore comprise four persons again in the future.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has elected Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter as its new chairman. The previous chairman, Dr. Bernd Bohr, has resigned from the position of chairman, but will remain an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board. The management team has always appreciated the professional and close working relationship with him.

"Sebastian Schulte is a team player and a leader with strong analytical skills. As the new Chairman of the Board of Management, he brings precisely the expertise needed for the next phase of the company's development: the profitable transformation of DEUTZ into a leading provider of carbon-neutral drive solutions for the off-highway sector," said the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ, Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter.

The new Chairman of the Board of Management, Sebastian Schulte, has been a member of the Board of Management of DEUTZ since January 2021, where he was previously responsible for Finance, Human Resources, Purchasing and Information Services as Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director. After completing his first degree and doctorate at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum and the Judge Business School of the University of Cambridge, the former professional athlete began his career at ThyssenKrupp AG. Prior to joining DEUTZ, he was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Marine Division of the ThyssenKrupp Group (ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems).

Dr Sebastian C. Schulte, the new Chairman of the Board of Management of DEUTZ AG, welcomes Dietmar Voggenreiter: "In addition to his extensive knowledge of our industry, Dietmar Voggenreiter also stands for continuity. Together, we will maintain the strategic and constructive working relationship between the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management."

The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter, has been a member of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG since April 30, 2019 and has already been able to familiarize himself with the Company and the tasks ahead. He has many years of international experience in corporate management. He was responsible for Audi's China business for nine years before becoming the Board of Management member for Marketing and Sales at Audi AG, Ingolstadt.

Download press release (PDF)