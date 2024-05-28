Version dated May 2024 S T A T U T E S of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Cologne

- 2 - Contents I. Miscellaneous provisions 3 II. Share capital, shares, bonds 4 III. Board of Management 10 IV. Supervisory Board 11 V. Annual General Meeting 15 VI. Financial year, net income, accumulated income 17

- 3 - I Miscellaneous provisions 1 Company name and registered office The name of the public limited company is DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft. Its registered office is in Cologne. 2 Objects of the Company The Company heads and manages a group of companies and investments in companies that operate in the area of development, manufacture, and selling of machinery, particularly diesel engines marketed under the DEUTZ brand, as well as in the distribution and service sectors. The Company itself may also operate within the aforementioned business areas. It is entitled to engage in all transactions and take all measures that are directly or indirectly connected with the objects of the Company or would serve to further these objects. It may to this extent also establish, acquire, or invest in other companies. It is authorized to bring companies in which it holds an interest under unified management or to restrict itself to the administration of these companies. 3 Official announcements The official announcements of the Company shall be made through publication in the electronic German Federal Gazette, unless publication in the printed version of the Federal Gazette is stipulated by law. Information to be provided to shareholders of the Company may also be sent by electronic means.

- 4 - II Share capital, shares, bonds 4 Share capital The share capital of the Company amounts to €322,490,183.20 (in words: three hundred and twenty-two million, four hundred and ninety thousand, one hundred and eighty-three euros and twenty cents). It is divided into 126,147,195 (in words: one hundred and twenty-six million, one hundred and forty-seven thousand, one hundred and ninety-five) registered no-par-value shares. The Board of Management is authorized, subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before April 26, 2028 on one or more occasions in installments through the issue of up to 24,172,356 (in words: twenty-four million, one hundred and seventy-two thousand, three hundred and fifty-six) new no-par-value bearer shares for cash by up to a total amount of €61,795,646.86 (in words: sixty-one million, seven hundred and ninety-five thousand, six hundred and forty-six euros and eighty-six cents) (authorized capital 2023/I). The issue of new shares on the basis of this authorization is permitted only if - taking account of other shares to be included - the total of the new shares does not exceed 40 percent of the share capital. This limit is determined by the share capital of the Company at the time this authorization takes effect or - if lower - at the time this authorization is utilized. Included in the aforementioned 40 percent limit are (i) shares that have previously been or are simultaneously being sold or issued during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations; also to be included are (ii) shares that are being or must be issued in order to service bonds with conversion rights, option rights, or conversion or option obligations in so far as these bonds have previously been or are simultaneously being issued by the Company or a direct or indirect majority shareholding of the Company during the term of this authorization on the basis of an appropriate authorization. Pre-emption rights must be granted to existing shareholders. The new shares may also be transferred to banks, securities institutions, or a company operating under section 53 (1) sentence 1 or section 53b (1)

- 5 - sentence 1 or section 53b (7) of the German Banking Act (KWG) subject to an undertaking by the bank(s), institution(s), or company to offer the shares to existing shareholders (indirect pre-emption right). However, the Board of Management is authorized, subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, to disapply pre-emption rights where necessary for fractional amounts arising on the calculation of pre-emption rights. The total of the shares issued with the disapplication of pre-emption rights and in accordance with this authorization must not exceed 10 percent of the share capital. This limit is determined by the share capital of the Company at the time this authorization takes effect or - if lower - at the time this authorization is utilized. Included in the aforementioned 10 percent limit are (i) shares that have previously been or are simultaneously being sold or issued (with the disapplication of pre-emption rights) during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations; also to be included are (ii) shares that are being or must be issued in order to service bonds with conversion rights, option rights, or conversion or option obligations in so far as these bonds have previously been or are simultaneously being issued (with the disapplication of preemption rights) by the Company or a direct or indirect majority shareholding of the Company during the term of this authorization on the basis of an appropriate authorization. The Board of Management is further authorized, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to specify the further content of the share rights and the terms of the share issue for implementing any capital increases under authorized capital 2023/I. The Supervisory Board is authorized to amend the wording of the Statutes after a share capital increase has been carried out in full or in part by exercising authorized capital 2023/I and after the authorization period has ended. The Board of Management is authorized, subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company on or before April 26, 2028 on one or more occasions in installments through the issue of up to 24,172,356 (in words: twenty-four million, one hundred and seventy-two thousand, three hundred and fifty-six) new no-par-value bearer shares for cash by up to a total amount of €61,795,646.86 (in words: sixty-one million, seven hundred and ninety-five thousand, six

- 6 - hundred and forty-six euros and eighty-six cents) (authorized capital 2023/II). The issue of new shares on the basis of this authorization is permitted only if - taking account of other shares to be included - the total of the new shares does not exceed 40 percent of the share capital. This limit is determined by the share capital of the Company at the time this authorization takes effect or - if lower - at the time this authorization is utilized. Included in the aforementioned 40 percent limit are (i) shares that have previously been or are simultaneously being sold or issued during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations; also to be included are (ii) shares that are being or must be issued in order to service bonds with conversion rights, option rights, or conversion or option obligations in so far as these bonds have previously been or are simultaneously being issued by the Company or a direct or indirect majority shareholding of the Company during the term of this authorization on the basis of an appropriate authorization. Pre-emption rights must be granted to existing shareholders. The new shares may also be transferred to banks, securities institutions, or a company operating under section 53 (1) sentence 1 or section 53b (1) sentence 1 or section 53b (7) KWG subject to an undertaking by the bank(s), institution(s), or company to offer the shares to existing shareholders (indirect pre-emption right). However, the Board of Management is authorized, subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, to disapply the pre-emption rights of the existing shareholders where necessary for fractional amounts arising from the calculation of pre-emption rights; for capital increases against non-cash contributions, in particular (i) when issuing new shares for mergers or acquisitions of entities, parts of entities or equity investments in entities, including increases in existing shareholdings or other assets eligible as capital contributions in connection with such acquisition plans, including receivables from the Company, (ii) when acquiring other assets or claims to the

- 7 - acquisition of assets, and (iii) when carrying out a so-called scrip dividend, where shareholders are offered the option of exchanging their rights to a dividend (wholly or in part) for new shares issued under the authorized capital 2023/II; for cash contributions, if the issue price of the shares is not significantly below the market price of the existing publicly listed shares in the Company on the date the final issue price is fixed. The total of the shares issued for cash with the disapplication of pre- emption rights and in accordance with this clause c) must not exceed 10 percent of the share capital. This limit is determined by the share capital of the Company at the time this authorization takes effect or - if lower - at the time this authorization is utilized. The aforementioned 10 percent limit includes shares that have previously been or are simultaneously being sold or issued (with the disapplication of pre- emption rights) during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations in direct application, or application with the necessary modifications, of section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). This restriction also includes shares that are being or must be issued in order to service bonds with conversion rights, option rights, or conversion or option obligations in so far as these bonds have previously been or are simultaneously being issued (with the disapplication of pre-emption rights) by the Company or a direct or indirect majority shareholding of the Company during the term of this authorization in application, with the necessary modifications, of section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG. where necessary in order to grant holders or creditors of option and/or conversion rights or of corresponding option and/or conversion obligations arising from warrant-linked bonds and/or convertible bonds and/or profit-sharing rights (where such bonds are issued or are to be issued in the future by the Company or by one of its direct or indirect majority shareholdings) a conversion or pre-emption right to the same amount of new shares in the Company that they would be entitled to as a shareholder following the exercise of their option or conversion rights or after fulfilling option or conversion obligations.

- 8 - The total of the shares issued with the disapplication of pre-emption rights and in accordance with this authorization must not exceed 10 percent of the share capital. This limit is determined by the share capital of the Company at the time this authorization takes effect or - if lower - at the time this authorization is utilized. Included in the aforementioned 10 percent limit are (i) shares that have previously been or are simultaneously being sold or issued (with the disapplication of pre-emption rights) during the term of this authorization on the basis of other authorizations; also to be included are (ii) shares that are being or must be issued in order to service bonds with conversion rights, option rights, or conversion or option obligations in so far as these bonds have previously been or are simultaneously being issued (with the disapplication of preemption rights) by the Company or a direct or indirect majority shareholding of the Company during the term of this authorization on the basis of an appropriate authorization. The Board of Management is further authorized, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to specify the further content of the share rights and the terms of the share issue for implementing any capital increases under authorized capital 2023/II. The Supervisory Board is authorized to amend the wording of the Statutes after a share capital increase has been carried out in full or in part by exercising authorized capital 2023/II and after the authorization period has ended. The share capital is conditionally increased by up to €61,795,646.86 by issuing up to 24,172,356 new shares. The conditional capital will only be increased to the extent to which the holders of convertible bonds or of warrants from warrant-linked bonds that are issued by the Company or a subsidiary on or before April 26, 2028 on the basis of the authorization granted to the Board of Management by the Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2023 exercise their conversion/option rights or - if they have a conversion obligation or an obligation to exercise the option - fulfill such obligation, and provided that no other means are used to satisfy such rights and/or obligations. The new shares shall be issued at the

- 9 - conversion or option exercise prices to be determined in each case in accordance with the aforementioned authorization resolution as set out in the bond/warrant terms and conditions (conditional capital 2023). The shares issued on the basis of this provision entitle their holders to a share of the Company's profits from the beginning of the financial year in which they are created. The Board of Management is authorized, subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, to decide on the finer details for implementing the conditional capital increase. 5 Bonds, profit-sharing rights The Board of Management may resolve to issue bonds that are registered and to order or, with official approval, bearer bonds that may or may not be secured by property. The Board of Management shall decide on the par value of the bonds, the interest rate, and other details of the issue, termination, and redemption. The resolutions pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2) require the consent of the Supervisory Board. The same applies to the termination of the bonds. 6 Form of the shares, bonds etc. The Board of Management shall decide on the wording and the form of the shares and the bonds, and of the interim or profit share certificates and interest and renewal coupons. The wording shall be subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board. Global certificates may be issued. The right of the shareholders to have their ownership of shares evidenced by certificates is excluded.