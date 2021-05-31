Log in
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report
DEUTZ : welcomes new minority shareholder

05/31/2021
31/05/2021

DEUTZ welcomes new minority shareholder
  • Ardan Livvey sees DEUTZ in an excellent position
  • Board of Management is open to a joint dialogue

Cologne, May 31, 2021 - Last week, DEUTZ AG was notified that Ardan Livvey Investors B.V., a private investment boutique headquartered in Amsterdam (Netherlands), had completed the acquisition of a minority stake of 3.9 percent in DEUTZ AG.

One of the reasons cited by Ardan Livvey was that DEUTZ occupies an excellent strategic position with regard to the trends of electrification, alternative drive systems, and more efficient machinery. It is thus well placed to benefit from further change within the industry. This view is shared by the management team, and the Board of Management therefore welcomes any new investor that wishes to support DEUTZ as it pursues this strategy.

Ardan Livvey also said that it had identified as yet unused opportunities to create value for investors.

DEUTZ is receptive to all constructive suggestions on the Company's future development. The Board of Management has therefore contacted the investor in order to establish a dialog.

Download press release (PDF)

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 507 M 1 838 M 1 838 M
Net income 2021 53,2 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 841 M 1 024 M 1 026 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 548
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Sebastian C. Schulte CFO, Head-Human Resources & Information Services
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTZ AG36.37%1 024
ATLAS COPCO AB20.64%70 862
FANUC CORPORATION4.53%46 264
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.12%39 769
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.21.42%35 012
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED32.28%34 560