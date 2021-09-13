Log in
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
DEUTZ : raises 2021 forecast

09/13/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Cologne, September 13, 2021- DEUTZ is raising its forecast for a second time in 2021, due to continued strong demand in all of the main application segments and a significantly improved earnings performance.

The company now anticipates unit sales of 155,000 to 170,000 DEUTZ engines[1](previously: 140,000 to 155,000), which should result in an increase in revenue to between €1.6 billion and €1.7 billion (previously: €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion). The forecast for service revenue is unchanged at around €400 million of the total revenue figure. The EBIT margin before exceptional items is predicted to be in a range of 2.0 percent to 3.0 percent (previously: 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent). This raised forecast is based on the assumption that the ongoing difficulties with the supply of components will not worsen significantly in the coming months.

As a result of the improved operating performance, free cash flow is expected to break-even (previously: negative figure in the low double-digit millions of euros).

Further information on business performance will be provided on November 10, 2021 when the quarterly statement for the first to third quarter of 2021 is published.

[1] Excluding electric boat drives from DEUTZ subsidiary Torqeedo.

Download ad hoc disclosure (PDF)

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 16:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 569 M 1 853 M 1 853 M
Net income 2021 23,5 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net Debt 2021 84,5 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,6x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 935 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 631
Free-Float 100%
