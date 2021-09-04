Log in
  DEUTZ AG
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DEUTZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
DEUTZ : welcomes its new apprentices

09/04/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
06/09/2021

DEUTZ welcomes its new apprentices
  • 25 young people start their DEUTZ-apprenticeship
  • Occupational training in seven professions
  • 24 more apprentices via co-operation partners

Cologne, September 3, 2021 - DEUTZ welcomes its new class of apprentices: on 1 September 2021, two women and 23 young men started their apprenticeship in seven different professions at the engine manufacturer.

Dr Sebastian C. Schulte, member of the Management Board of DEUTZ AG, personally welcomed the new trainees as part of the 'Welcome Days': 'The start of their careers marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. I am very pleased that they are taking this important step into their professional future with DEUTZ. The qualified preparation of the next generation of skilled workers is very important to us, because young talent is the innovation engine of tomorrow.'

After the company held the 2020 event hybrid due to the pandemic, DEUTZ's second-year apprentices were again able to make this year's introductory days a face-to-face event. In addition to providing all the important information about their first employer, the three-day event focused primarily on personal exchange.

This year's new DEUTZ apprentices include twelve metal technology specialists, six electronics technicians, four mechatronics technicians, one materials tester and two IT specialists. In addition to its own junior staff, DEUTZ's training centre 'Factory for Talents' is offering a further 24 new starters career prospects through modular or full training in collaboration with various partners.

The training of skilled workers has a long tradition at DEUTZ: the company started in-house training 101 years ago.

Download press release (PDF)

DEUTZ starts the new training year with round about 50 apprentices (front row f. r. t. l.: Head of HR SSC Germany Frank Opitz, CFO and Labour Director Dr Sebastian C. Schulte, Works Council Chairwoman Corinna Töpfer-Hartung).

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 00:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
