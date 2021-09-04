DEUTZ : welcomes its new apprentices

06/09/2021

25 young people start their DEUTZ-apprenticeship

Occupational training in seven professions

24 more apprentices via co-operation partners

Cologne, September 3, 2021 - DEUTZ welcomes its new class of apprentices: on 1 September 2021, two women and 23 young men started their apprenticeship in seven different professions at the engine manufacturer.

Dr Sebastian C. Schulte, member of the Management Board of DEUTZ AG, personally welcomed the new trainees as part of the 'Welcome Days': 'The start of their careers marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. I am very pleased that they are taking this important step into their professional future with DEUTZ. The qualified preparation of the next generation of skilled workers is very important to us, because young talent is the innovation engine of tomorrow.'

After the company held the 2020 event hybrid due to the pandemic, DEUTZ's second-year apprentices were again able to make this year's introductory days a face-to-face event. In addition to providing all the important information about their first employer, the three-day event focused primarily on personal exchange.

This year's new DEUTZ apprentices include twelve metal technology specialists, six electronics technicians, four mechatronics technicians, one materials tester and two IT specialists. In addition to its own junior staff, DEUTZ's training centre 'Factory for Talents' is offering a further 24 new starters career prospects through modular or full training in collaboration with various partners.

The training of skilled workers has a long tradition at DEUTZ: the company started in-house training 101 years ago.

Download press release (PDF)