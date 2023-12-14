FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutz shares reacted positively on Thursday to a planned acquisition. They were among the favorites in the second-line index SDax in the morning with a plus of 6.3 percent.

The engine manufacturer wants to take over some activities from the drive system and large engine manufacturer Rolls Royce Power Systems. The purchase price is expected to be in the high double-digit million euro range, according to reports. The price appears to be a bargain, said one trader. Analyst Stefan Augustin from Warburg Research does not see it that way, but views the deal positively overall.

With the current price gain, Deutz shares are making up for their recent weakness and are heading towards the interim high of EUR 4.456 reached at the beginning of December. Above this level, it would be the highest price since mid-August. The 21-day line as an indicator of the short-term trend has now been crossed again./ajx/jha/