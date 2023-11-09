COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Following an increase in earnings in the third quarter, engine manufacturer Deutz expects stronger profitability for 2023 than previously forecast. The adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT margin) is expected to reach 5.3 to 5.8 percent in the current year, the SDax-listed company announced in Koln on Thursday. Previously, Deutz had forecast around 5.0 percent. After nine months, the drive manufacturer was able to achieve 6.0 percent, an increase of 1.3 percentage points. Deutz is benefiting from improved development in the classic drive business and price increases. The company left its turnover forecast of around 2.1 billion euros unchanged.

In the third quarter, turnover rose by eleven percent to 516.5 million euros, as Deutz also announced. Adjusted EBIT rose by almost 30 percent to 30.2 million euros, while the corresponding margin increased by 0.8 percentage points to 5.8 percent. At the bottom line, Deutz earned a good 26 percent more at 21.6 million euros. Unit sales, on the other hand, fell by 4.8 percent to 57,722 engines. This was due to the subsidiary Torqeedo, which specializes in electric boat engines and whose sales slumped by more than 40 percent.

Deutz has decided to sell the business. The company is currently in advanced sales talks with several interested parties, it said. The transaction is expected to be completed next year. In the green segment, Deutz also recorded a success in the hydrogen business: The company received its first series order for 100 hydrogen-powered power generation gensets from China./nas/ngu/he