Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DEUTZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Experiencing technology: DEUTZ becomes a partner of the Coreum

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

08/07/2021

Experiencing technology: DEUTZ becomes a partner of the Coreum
  • DEUTZ signs cooperation agreement with the Coreum
  • Product launches, training courses, and events in an innovative setting

Cologne/Stockstadt, July 8, 2021 - After signing a cooperation agreement with the Coreum DEUTZ is now an official partner of the innovation platform, which is located in Stockstadt near Frankfurt.

The Coreum sees itself as an innovation and technology platform in the field of construction equipment and wants to position itself as a meeting point and venue for training and continuing professional development in the sector. In the future, DEUTZ will use the modern facilities and infrastructure at the site, which covers around 120,000 square meters, to demonstrate its products. The Cologne-based drive systems specialist also plans to use the Coreum as a venue for training courses, inhouse trade fairs, and other events.

Michael Wellenzohn, member of the DEUTZ AG Board of Management responsible for sales, service, and marketing, explains: 'The Coreum concept of bringing technology to life convinced us immediately. Not only can we present our engines and innovations on the site, but our customers can also try out the products directly in the machine in use.'

In the Coreum's permanent exhibition, DEUTZ will showcase its engines and provide visitors with information about the company and its products in the interactive brand box.

More information on the Coreum can be found at https://www.coreum.de/.

Caption: Michael Wellenzohn, member of the DEUTZ Board of Management (r.), and Björn Hickmann, managing director of Coreum, look forward to working together.
Credit: DEUTZ AG

Back

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTZ AG
12:59pEXPERIENCING TECHNOLOGY : DEUTZ becomes a partner of the Coreum
PU
06:43aDEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
06:43aDGAP-PVR  : DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
07/05DEUTZ  : to present Nicolaus August Otto Award during #neuland conference
PU
07/01DEUTZ  : subsidiary Torqeedo in growth mode
PU
06/16DEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
06/16DGAP-PVR  : DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
06/102021 GERMAN BRAND AWARD : further recognition for DEUTZ
PU
05/31DEUTZ  : welcomes new minority shareholder
PU
05/28DEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 507 M 1 785 M 1 785 M
Net income 2021 53,2 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 838 M 993 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 548
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEUTZ AG
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,94 €
Average target price 7,55 €
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Sebastian C. Schulte CFO, Head-Human Resources & Information Services
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTZ AG35.98%991
ATLAS COPCO AB28.28%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION4.83%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.15%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.16.92%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED16.37%32 291