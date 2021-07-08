Experiencing technology: DEUTZ becomes a partner of the Coreum

08/07/2021

DEUTZ signs cooperation agreement with the Coreum

Product launches, training courses, and events in an innovative setting

Cologne/Stockstadt, July 8, 2021 - After signing a cooperation agreement with the Coreum DEUTZ is now an official partner of the innovation platform, which is located in Stockstadt near Frankfurt.

The Coreum sees itself as an innovation and technology platform in the field of construction equipment and wants to position itself as a meeting point and venue for training and continuing professional development in the sector. In the future, DEUTZ will use the modern facilities and infrastructure at the site, which covers around 120,000 square meters, to demonstrate its products. The Cologne-based drive systems specialist also plans to use the Coreum as a venue for training courses, inhouse trade fairs, and other events.

Michael Wellenzohn, member of the DEUTZ AG Board of Management responsible for sales, service, and marketing, explains: 'The Coreum concept of bringing technology to life convinced us immediately. Not only can we present our engines and innovations on the site, but our customers can also try out the products directly in the machine in use.'

In the Coreum's permanent exhibition, DEUTZ will showcase its engines and provide visitors with information about the company and its products in the interactive brand box.

More information on the Coreum can be found at https://www.coreum.de/.

Caption: Michael Wellenzohn, member of the DEUTZ Board of Management (r.), and Björn Hickmann, managing director of Coreum, look forward to working together.

Credit: DEUTZ AG