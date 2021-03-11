Log in
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2021 | 01:20pm EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.03.2021 / 19:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address: https://www.deutz.com/de/investor-relations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations

11.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175090  11.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175090&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 266 M 1 516 M 1 516 M
Net income 2020 -107 M -128 M -128 M
Net Debt 2020 82,8 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 752 M 899 M 900 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 575
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,62 €
Last Close Price 6,22 €
Spread / Highest target 92,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Sebastian C. Schulte CFO, Head-Human Resources & Information Services
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT22.84%894
ATLAS COPCO AB17.57%67 529
FANUC CORPORATION3.53%46 372
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.69%39 538
SANDVIK AB19.08%34 847
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.5.26%30 755
