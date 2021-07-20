DEUTZ : and ASKO Group agree on long-term partnership

20/07/2021

DEUTZ to supply EU Stage V engines to the four major brands of ASKO Group

Service business in Europe to be expanded

Joint venture company in Turkey planned to serve the regional markets

Cologne/Sakarya July 20, 2021 - DEUTZ and Turkish construction and agricultural machinery manufacturer ASKO Group have agreed on a strategic partnership. Initially the collaboration incorporates a supply agreement for engines. As part of the cooperation, DEUTZ will also use the local presence of ASKO to strengthen its service business in Turkey and throughout Europe.

In a second phase, both parties intend to meet local content regulations by founding a joint venture company in Sakarya, that shall assemble and produce engines by utilizing already available facilities of ASKO Group companies. DEUTZ shall contribute additional investment as well as technology and production know-how.

The supply agreement covers a broad range of engines, all compliant with the high standards of the EU Stage V emissions regulation, for ASKO Group's four main brands: MST, Başak Traktör, Starken and ELS Lift. After the ramp-up phase DEUTZ expects to deliver a five digit number of engines annually to ASKO Group, replacing the incumbent engine suppliers.

'Customer-friendly solutions for buyers, lessees, and operators are extremely important to us at ASKO. DEUTZ is a leader in state-of-the-art EU V emission compliant engine technology and offers us a product range that perfectly matches the needs of our customers. And with the DEUTZ expertise in electric motors, hydrogen engines and the use of alternative fuels, we are well prepared for our future drive train needs as well,' says owner, president, and chairman of ASKO Group, Sami Konukoğlu.

'We are delighted to have won ASKO, one of the fastest growing companies in our industry in Europe as an important customer. This partnership also strengthens our service business over the long term and provides an opportunity to drive our growth strategy forward,' says Michael Wellenzohn, DEUTZ Board Member for Sales, Service and Marketing.



Caption: The ASKO Group will switch its construction and agricultural machinery almost entirely to sustainable DEUTZ engines.

Credit: ASKO

Download press release (PDF)