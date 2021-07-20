Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  DEUTZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEUTZ : and ASKO Group agree on long-term partnership

07/20/2021 | 04:18am EDT
20/07/2021

DEUTZ and ASKO Group agree on long-term partnership
  • DEUTZ to supply EU Stage V engines to the four major brands of ASKO Group
  • Service business in Europe to be expanded
  • Joint venture company in Turkey planned to serve the regional markets

Cologne/Sakarya July 20, 2021 - DEUTZ and Turkish construction and agricultural machinery manufacturer ASKO Group have agreed on a strategic partnership. Initially the collaboration incorporates a supply agreement for engines. As part of the cooperation, DEUTZ will also use the local presence of ASKO to strengthen its service business in Turkey and throughout Europe.

In a second phase, both parties intend to meet local content regulations by founding a joint venture company in Sakarya, that shall assemble and produce engines by utilizing already available facilities of ASKO Group companies. DEUTZ shall contribute additional investment as well as technology and production know-how.

The supply agreement covers a broad range of engines, all compliant with the high standards of the EU Stage V emissions regulation, for ASKO Group's four main brands: MST, Başak Traktör, Starken and ELS Lift. After the ramp-up phase DEUTZ expects to deliver a five digit number of engines annually to ASKO Group, replacing the incumbent engine suppliers.

'Customer-friendly solutions for buyers, lessees, and operators are extremely important to us at ASKO. DEUTZ is a leader in state-of-the-art EU V emission compliant engine technology and offers us a product range that perfectly matches the needs of our customers. And with the DEUTZ expertise in electric motors, hydrogen engines and the use of alternative fuels, we are well prepared for our future drive train needs as well,' says owner, president, and chairman of ASKO Group, Sami Konukoğlu.

'We are delighted to have won ASKO, one of the fastest growing companies in our industry in Europe as an important customer. This partnership also strengthens our service business over the long term and provides an opportunity to drive our growth strategy forward,' says Michael Wellenzohn, DEUTZ Board Member for Sales, Service and Marketing.


Caption: The ASKO Group will switch its construction and agricultural machinery almost entirely to sustainable DEUTZ engines.
Credit: ASKO

Download press release (PDF)

Back

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 507 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
Net income 2021 45,1 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 745 M 878 M 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 548
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEUTZ AG
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,16 €
Average target price 7,55 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Sebastian C. Schulte CFO, Head-Human Resources & Information Services
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTZ AG20.78%991
ATLAS COPCO AB32.75%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION1.58%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.43%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.72%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED20.25%32 291